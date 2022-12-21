On November 13, the long-awaited Paramount+ series Tulsa King, a crime drama from the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, aired at last. The series’ main character is New York mafioso Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by none other than action movie icon Sylvester Stallone. But the show actually stars not one but two members of the Stallone family.

Though her role has thus far been a small one, Scarlet Stallone, the youngest daughter of Sylvester and his wife Jennifer Flavin, scored her second-ever acting role as Spencer the Barista. Or rather, Spencer the ex-barista, as of the latest episode.

As the events of Episode 6 unfold, Dwight heads to the local coffee shop where he meets Spencer, who tells him that she’s ready to leave the barista life behind for brighter horizons. In the conversation, she also mentions that Pilot, the white horse who takes to exploring the town every day, is not long for this world.

Unwilling and unable to deal with the mounting fees handed down with every Houdini act pulled by Pilot, his owner plans to euthanize him. Rather than allowing this to happen, Dwight decides to improve the lives of two of his favorite Tulsa residents in one move. He’ll simply buy Pilot and hire Spencer to care for him.

After a bit of back and forth with a ranch hand, Dwight successfully purchases the “old, stupid, not good for anything” horse (in the rancher’s words). In doing so, Sylvester Stallone’s character secures a new job for Spencer in canon and, ostensibly, a more prominent role in Tulsa King for his real-life daughter, Scarlet.

Sylvester Stallone Believes His Daughter is Up for the Challenge

Rather than spending her days at the coffee shop Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) occasionally visits, Spencer (Scarlet) will be dealing with Dwight directly as his employee, presumably giving her a greater amount of time on screen. Despite the new challenge, Sylvester Stallone has every confidence in his daughter, believing that she has what it takes to truly break into the world of acting.

“Some people are diminished by the camera, some people are enhanced by it,” Stallone told USA Today. “There’s a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique.”

“All my daughters are beautiful, and they all have their specialties,” he continued. “But Scarlet is the one who’s most adamant about pursuing the job of a wondering dramaturge. And she’s up for anything.”

Though some fans believe that Sylvester Stallone is only helping Scarlet become an actress because she’s his daughter, Stallone claims this couldn’t be further from the truth. He argued that he wouldn’t recommend acting to Scarlet if she “didn’t have the goods. Because I know what it’s like. I’ve worked with enough actors to know when it’s not their chosen profession. You just know instantly.”