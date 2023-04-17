‘Tulsa King’s Jay Will On How Sylvester Stallone ‘Made It Easy’ On Set

Tulsa King star Jay Will recently opened up about being in the Taylor Sheridan series, and what it was like to work with Sylvester Stallone. After serving 25 years in prison, renowned mafia don Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) returns to a world that has changed drastically. His criminal empire is no more, leaving him with nothing but the burning desire to rebuild it from scratch. His journey takes him far away to Tulsa, Oklahoma where he sets up shop and puts together an entirely new team of henchmen; determined to construct a stronger criminal organization than ever before.

After Dwight arrived in Oklahoma, Will’s Tyson became one of his first and closest friends. In addition to being a confidant and business partner, Will eventually revealed why he wanted the opportunity to be part of Taylor Sheridan’s captivating television world.

“It was honestly the level of relatability,” Will recently told Deadline. “Tyson reminds me of not only myself but also a lot of young Black men who grew up in the neighborhoods that I come from who aren’t really on this side or that side but more in between. I think his relationship with his father not really wanting him to get too deep into the mob lifestyle but at the same time wanting him to make a name for himself and wanting him to find his own independence [is relatable].”

Jay Will on sharing the screen with Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’

The actor commended the rapport he had with his co-star Stallone for keeping him rooted and levelheaded in their shared scenes. “[He] made it easy for me to just do my own thing and be myself. There were a couple of times where he knew that I would do things that weren’t of my personal nature, and he would be like, ‘Yo, come on,’ whenever I would force or push [myself in a way that didn’t fit the scenario]. He could see right through it. And people like that, you always want to keep them close.”

Paramount+ quickly renewed Tulsa King shortly after its initial three episodes premiered, making it the streaming service’s biggest hit since 1923. This success was undoubtedly aided by the premiere episode drawing a record-breaking number of new subscribers to Paramount+. As of now, there has been no word on when production for season 2 will begin or its release date. However, this highly anticipated series promises to be just as captivating as its predecessor.

One of the major Tulsa King Season 2 changes is that Terence Winter, creator of Boardwalk Empire and writer for The Sopranos, has left due to creative differences. It could take Taylor Sheridan and Paramount a while to locate another showrunner with his superior credentials. This may explain why production on season two hasn’t started yet.