‘Tulsa King’s Success Could Let It Start Its Own Shared Universe, Similar to ‘Yellowstone’

Tulsa King made its debut in November 2022. Since then, Taylor Sheridan‘s new crime drama starring Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has seen massive success. In fact, the brand new series has garnered so much positive attention and critical feedback that one Paramount executive recently teased Tulsa King‘s success might spark an entire related universe. Fans might just get to see Tulsa King grow into the goliath that Sheridan’s Yellowstone-verse has.

Paramount Global’s Chief Programming Officer, Tanya Giles, prefaced the potential for a Tulsa King universe after the hit series was renewed for a second season. She specifically addressed Taylor Sheridan’s work on the series as well as his work with the streaming platform Paramount Plus. Giles said, “The huge success we’ve had with Tulsa King and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently—his mind works in terms of universes and backstories, so I think there’s always a possibility that there’s more to that universe and more to that story. More to come there.”

Tulsa King, which numbered just nine episodes for its first season, aired its season finale on Sunday, January 8th. However, Tulsa King was actually renewed for its second season way back in November. Still, neither Giles nor any of the series’ actors have any idea when season two might premiere. But, if Sheridan’s timeline of releases for the Yellowstone universe is any example, then it could be a while before Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi returns.

Taylor Sheridan Has ‘A Lot More’ Content On the Way Following ‘Tulsa King’ Finale

Although Taylor Sheridan began his career in Hollywood as an actor before getting his cinematic start as a producer with Sicario and Hell or Highwater, the Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator has proven time and again that his mind is constantly at work, constantly churning out new stories, characters, and ideas, and, as such, has a lot more in store for fans heading farther into 2023.

Aside from Tulsa King‘s success, Tanya Giles also recently spoke about the possibilities for more new Taylor Sheridan series at Paramount Network in general throughout the new year. Speaking with Decider, the chief programming officer said, “The appetite for this content is so voracious. We’re trying to keep up with the demand and keep up with Taylor [Sheridan’s] ability to do that.”

She further teased, “There’s a lot more coming, new stuff is still coming. This year, Tulsa King just ended, Mayor of Kingstown is coming back, and then we have more this summer.”

Since launching Yellowstone in 2018, Paramount Plus has become home to a number of Taylor Sheridan’s other works and projects. Currently, the producer’s hit neo-Western is not accessible on the platform due to streaming rights. However, aside from Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount Plus is home to other Yellowstone spinoffs including 1883, featuring Hollywood’s favorite cowboy Sam Elliott, and 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Though Tulsa King and Yellowstone will not return with new episodes for quite a while, fans of Taylor Sheridan’s can look forward to a new episode of 1923 airing, Sunday, February 5th.