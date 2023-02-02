‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone Dives Into Reality TV with ‘The Family Stallone,’ Starring His Wife and Daughters

Ready to give his fans a close look into his personal life, Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone heads to reality TV for his new show, The Family Stallone.

The new eight-part reality series, which will be on Paramount+, will star Stallone alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and his three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. It is set to make its debut on the streaming service this upcoming spring.

According to a press release from Paramount, the series will follow the three-time Academy Award nominee as he gives cameras access to what he considers is the greatest role of his lifetime: being a father.

Along with reality TV, Sylvester Stallone is also preparing to return for the second season of his series Tulsa King. Speaking about Stallone’s portrayal of Dwight Manfredi, showrunner Terence Winter told Variety that he believed the Tulsa King character is a version of Stallone that very few people have seen before. “This is closer to the real person than anything he’s ever done — aside from the Mafia stuff, of course. He’s very funny, very smart, and incredibly well-read. He’s sarcastic, self-deprecating, and soulful.”

Winter then said that so much of Stallone’s Tulsa King character is taken from the real guy. “I haven’t seen him flex those muscles on-screen before.”

Sylvester Stallone Admits He Was Worried Filming His Reality Show Would Be Embarrassing

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada about the upcoming reality TV show. He admitted that filming the show would be embarrassing “every day.”

“I’d think, ‘Why do I need to do this crap, seriously?” Stallone further explained. “So, you had to set parameters. No one’s coming into the bathroom and watching you brush your teeth.”

Stallone then said that about 99 percent of the show was for his daughters to explore their lives. This meant they should chronicle their lives and he’d manifest himself here and there. “I want to get real with my daughters,” he shared. “I actually want to have footage of that.”

The Rocky legend also shared that while filming the new show was “uncharted waters” for him, he still found it interesting to give fans an inside look into his personal life. “I would love to have seen stars, growing up, seeing stars like, ‘Oh, here’s Brando at home making eggs and goofing around,” he shared. “That’s interesting.”

Stallone then added that the stars he’d look up to growing up are actually human and aren’t just celebrities. “They don’t walk around with sunglasses and people putting makeup on all day and learning lines. They really do silly, repetitive, goofy things that we all do in life. That kind of thing.”