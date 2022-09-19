‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone Posts Pics With Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce Reports

After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from her husband, Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone. According to both Flavin and Stallone, their relationship was “irretrievably broken,” which lead to a rocky, now soon-to-be dissolved, marriage.

The unexpected split resulted in countless rumors surrounding the couple. Both parties, however, insist that they still hold a great deal of admiration for one another.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” Flavin shared with People. “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

“We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer,” added Stallone. “I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Sylvester Stallone has now doubled down on his insistence that he and Jennifer remain on good terms, though not in so many words. He simply posted a series of pictures on Instagram of himself and Jennifer.

In the first picture, he and Jennifer are walking through a park holding hands. The second features a younger Sylvester Stallone as he poses with his wife and three daughters. Sylvester then added a vague caption reading, “Wonderful…..”

Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of ‘Wasting Marital Assets’

The seemingly heartwarming post was particularly confusing to fans of Sylvester Stallone, as it came just weeks after Jennifer Flavin accused him of “intentional dissipation” of their shared marital assets.

In Flavin’s August 19 petition for divorce, obtained by TMZ, she alleged that the Tulsa King star “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Sylvester Stallone filed a response denying these claims. In response to his wife’s original accusation, Sylvester said only that he loves his family. “We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” he added.

Since the drama began, Sylvester Stallone has also had two tattoos of Flavin covered up, one with a leopard and the other with his late dog Butkus. Stallone explained this away as well, though.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Stallone’s publicist attributed the change to a botched tattoo. “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer,” she said. “However, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.”

According to Stallone, reports that the divorce was the result of an argument over a Rottweiler were false too. “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he told TMZ. As always, the only two people who truly know what the relationship looks like are Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin.