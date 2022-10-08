‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Divorce Case Officially Dismissed

After rumors swirled that Sylvester Stallone and his wife were headed for divorce, we now know they’re back together. According to reports, a judge dismissed their divorce less than two months after his wife filed for divorce from the “Tulsa King” actor. The announcement also comes two weeks after the pair decided to call off their divorce per reports from Page Six.

The star’s attorneys said Friday that the two filed a notice for voluntary dismissal in Palm Beach County, Fla.

While the official paperwork is not yet available, a source reported that the Hollywood couple “are together and very happy.”

The Rambo star appeared to move forward with the dissolution of his marriage when he covered up two tattoos that he got in honor of his wife. In addition, Flavin was seen without her wedding ring. However, the divorce then came to a stop when an order of abatement was filed, which aimed to halt all divorce proceedings.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly back on, seen leaving a restaurant together

As previously mentioned, Sylvester Stallone filed for divorce near the end of August and accused her husband of 25 years of “moving assets from marital funds,” according to TMZ.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the outlet stated.

When the news went public, the Hollywood legends’ rep Michelle Bega made an official statement on his behalf. “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” it read.

Then, on Sept. 19, he insinuated that they were giving their relationship another try when he posted a snap of them holding hands.

The 76-year-old later shared a photo of himself, Jennifer, and their three daughters, all smiling. He captioned the pics, Wonderful…..”

Then, just a few days later, outlets reported that the pair’s divorce was delayed, and a subsequent report from Page Six said they were reportedly back together and reconciling.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a rep for Stallone told the publication. “They are both extremely happy.”

The couple seemed to be back in love when they were seen on a dinner date on Oct. 6. The pair were photographed arm in arm as they left the restaurant together.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met over 20 years ago, in 1998, at a Beverly Hills restaurant. Two years later, they made their relationship public when they made their red carpet debut together. Later, their relationship was off-again and on-again before they welcomed their first child together in 1996. They later tied the knot in 1997.