‘1923’ Premiere Sets Major Paramount+ Record

Taylor Sheridan’s latest project, 1923 has set a new standard not only for the creator but also for Paramount+. According to Paramount+, the release of the Yellowstone spin-off over the weekend set a new record for being the most-watched premiere in the United States.

1923 clearly won the race, surpassing the previous record by nearly 80%, Deadline reports. It achieved better results than prior Paramount+ releases including Halo and Sheridan’s 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. On December 18th the premiere of Paramount+’s new show drew in 7.4 million total viewers across all platforms. This included the initial airing on Paramount Network, as well as two encores and a run on CMT. Paramount Global has not yet disclosed the viewership ratings. However, they have announced that the linear sampling preview for Paramount Network shows promise and is currently the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios was obviously pleased with the ratings. “The Yellowstone universe continues to break records, with our latest chapter, 1923 scoring as the most watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and debuting as the #1 new cable premiere of the year on linear,” McCarthy said. “Taylor Sheridan continues to tap a cultural nerve that has proven irresistible to viewers from across the country and around the world, with this newest installment showing no signs of slowing down – proving yet again the power of our franchise strategy to fuel the future of Paramount+.”

‘1923’ may be a ratings hit, but star Harrison Ford doesn’t consider it TV

The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

This is the first lead role veteran actor Harrison Ford has had in television. However, he seems to disagree with calling 1923 tv in the first place. “They keep calling it television,” Ford recently told The New York Times. “But it’s so un-television. It is, you know, a huge vista. It’s an incredibly ambitious story that he’s telling on an epic scale. The scale of the thing is enormous I think for the television.” He continued, “Taylor Sheridan is certainly one of those people that is the most extraordinary talents of our current time, and I’m having a really good time doing this.”

There were two big selling points for Ford to act in 1923. The first was Sheridan’s great ideas. The second was being able to work with Dame Helen Mirren again. Ford is grateful to have Mirren as a co-star after they first worked together on the 1986 film adaptation of The Mosquito Coast, based on Paul Theroux’s novel. “I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” Ford said on the 1923 red carpet earlier this month. “She’s wonderful, she’s just a lovely person, and so it’s been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.”