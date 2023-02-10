5 Best Nostalgic Super Bowl Commercials

Every year, millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl. It’s one of the biggest televised events of the entire year. As a result, companies that want to get their product in front of as many eyes as possible are willing to pay big bucks to run their ads during the Big Game. However, they know that competition is high, so they bring out their best and most creative ad campaigns. Commercials have been (some would say the best) part of the Super Bowl since it first aired in 1967.

Today, catching the ad spots during the big game is a tradition for many people. In fact, some folks who don’t care about football for the rest of the season will tune in just to see some top-shelf creative advertising. With a whole slate of new ads just days away, let’s take a look back at some of the best Super Bowl commercials from days gone by.

Diet Pepsi – “You Got the Right One Baby. Uh Huh” – 1991 (Super Bowl XXV)

As far as jingles go, this has to be at the top of the heap. Ray Charles lent his voice to a handful of these Diet Pepsi commercials, but the original (and best) aired during Super Bowl XXV. Charles, flanked by the Uh Huh Girls helped to make this slogan a cultural touchstone.

Pepsi – “New Can” – 1992 (Super Bowl XXVI)

In 1992, Cindy Crawford was the supermodel. Countless men thought she was the pinnacle of beauty and many women added recreating her iconic beauty mark to their makeup regimen. So, she was the best person to star in Pepsi’s 1992 Super Bowl commercial to introduce the brand’s new look. The result is an ad that’s clever, sexy, funny, and unforgettable.

Coca-Cola – “Hey Kid, Catch” – 1980 (Super Bowl XIV)

This Coca-Cola commercial featuring Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene is one of the best examples of the staying power of Super Bowl ads. People who weren’t alive when the ad aired know about this sweet soda ad because people are still talking about it and spoofing it today.

Budweiser – “Bud. Weis. Er.” – 1995 (Super Bowl XXIX)

For a few years, people turned on the Super Bowl hoping to see another installment of one of Budweiser’s best series of commercials. These ads featured frogs, lizards, and ferrets who were trying to get their swampy mitts on some Bud. This is the one that started it all.

Nike – “Hare Jordan” – 1993 (Super Bowl XXVII)

The rest of these ads made the cut because of their impact on pop culture. However, no other Super Bowl Commercial on this best-of list inspired a feature film.

This commercial features Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan teaming up to wipe the court with a team of bullies. A few years later, Jordan appeared alongside Bugs and the rest of the Looney Tunes to wipe take on the Monstars in Space Jam. Animation director Tony Cervone told The Things that the “Hare Jordan” ad was the inspiration for the nostalgic hit movie.

Best Super Bowl Commercials Honorable Mentions

It was nearly impossible to narrow the best Super Bowl commercials down to just five. There are so many classics and more get added to the list every year. There are a few that didn’t quite make the list that have to be mentioned.

For instance, Budweiser’s Clydesdale commercials are an annual tradition. This list could have been full of them. Take a look at the one that ran in 2013.

One of the best commercials to ever air wasn’t even a Super Bowl ad spot. The Budweiser “Whassup” ads were iconic. For a while, you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing this instantly-recognizable greeting. Check out the ad that started it all below.

When we talk about Super Bowl ads with staying power, the 1993 McDonald’s ad “The Showdown” can’t go unmentioned. The commercial features Michael Jordan and Larry Bird playing HORSE for some Mickey D’s. This helped to popularize the phrase “Nothin’ but net.”

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl for the game or for the commercials, keep your eyes on Outsider. We'll be sharing the best moments from the Big Game while they happen.