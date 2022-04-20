‘American Idol’: Catch All the Live Shows Leading Up to the Season 20 Finale

“American Idol” has finally started up the live shows as of this past Monday, leading down to the final few episodes before the Season 20 finale.

The first live show aired on TV last night, on Monday, April 18. The day before, 20 contestants performed in a prerecorded show that aired on Sunday, April 17. From there, viewers voted for which contestants they wanted to see advance to the Top 14.

Monday’s episode showed which 10 contestants received the most votes, and therefore automatically advanced to the Top 14. But the other 10 had to sing for their lives in front of the judges and America.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie decided which four contestants would advance to next week, and which six would end their “American Idol” dreams. Now that the Top 14 has been decided, we’ve got live shows only for the remaining few weeks of the singing competition.

The cable schedule on ABC’s website doesn’t reveal much about what to expect from this week’s live “American Idol” show. All we know is that “country music star Gabby Barrett returns to mentor the Top 14” for the episode on Sunday, April 24.

However, according to Newsweek, we do know what to expect from the Monday, April 25 show. The Top 14 will narrow down to the Top 11, who will then engage in the “Judge’s Song Contest.” Per the outlet, each judge “will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge.”

What Can We Expect From Future Live ‘American Idol’ Shows?

After the Judge’s Song Contest, “American Idol” returns to the fan-favorite Disney Night on Sunday, May 1. Contestants will perform a Disney song from any of its animated or live-action movies.

Things get a little murky after that. But Newsweek laid out a tentative schedule. The outlet believes that after Disney Night, the show will narrow down to a Top 7 on May 8, a Top 4 on May 15, and a finale on May 22. During the finale, the final three battle for the top spot for Season 20.

It’s really, truly anyone’s game at this point. The “American Idol” judges have said this is one of the strongest classes of competitors to date, and their decision wasn’t easy when choosing who to eliminate during the April 18 show.

The contestants who ended up going through were Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, HunterGirl, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Emyrson Flora, Fritz Hager, Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, and Tristen Gressett.

Tune in to “American Idol” next Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.