‘American Idol’ Season 20: Top 14 Revealed After Monday’s Standout Performances

Last night, “American Idol” narrowed down the competition from the Top 20 to the Top 14 in a heartbreaking elimination round.

The first live show aired on TV this past Sunday, April 17, in a three-hour-long extravaganza. Voters had until 9 a.m. EST on Monday morning to vote for who they wanted to advance in the Top 10. The 10 contestants who secured the most votes immediately moved on to next week’s round. But for the remaining 10 contestants, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan had to send six home and save only four.

So, let’s break down who made it through to the Top 14 on the most recent “American Idol” episode.

Who Advanced to the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’ Last Night?

The first contestant to hear that they made it to the Top 10 (and eventually Top 14) on “American Idol” was Ava Maybee. The 21-year-old celebrated her victory by singing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Then, 22-year-old Christian Guardino got the good news, rocking a rendition of “Creep” by Radiohead.

Lady K also advanced, jamming out to “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan. Later, to no one’s surprise, frontrunner HunterGirl made it to the Top 14 and wowed the “American Idol” judges by singing Miranda Lambert’s song “Vice.”

Dan Marshall secured his spot in the “victory zone” thanks to America’s vote. He boldly performed Lionel Richie’s own song, “Stuck On You,” which Richie claimed he “knocked out of the park.”

Leah Marlene snared a Top 10 position and rewarded fans with her original song “Wisher to the Well,” which she sang at her audition in Nashville. Nicolina also made it through, rocking out to “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles. Twenty-year-old construction worker Noah Thompson also earned a spot in the Top 10, celebrating by singing “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell.

The last two contestants to secure a Top 10 spot (and later the Top 14) on “American Idol” were Emyrson Flora and Fritz Hager. Flora celebrated with “Love in the Dark” by Adele while Hager killed a performance of “Golden” by Harry Styles.

Who Was on the Top 14 Chopping Block for ‘American Idol?’

While those 10 contestants sang in celebration, the other 10 sang for their lives. The “American Idol” judges had to decide who would advance from here and who would go home.

At the end of the day, they decided to send home Cameron Whitcomb, Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Sage, Jacob Moran, and Elli Rowe. The judges hated to eliminate them, especially after some of the contestants gave their best performances last night.

But the judges couldn’t deny that these four had earned their spots. Allegra Miles sang her original song, “Tainted,” which secured her spot with the judges. Jay Copeland, a platinum ticket holder, impressed the judges with a performance of “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

As for Mike Parker, the judges couldn’t believe he hadn’t made it into the Top 10. His performance of “Bed on Fire” by Teddy Swims easily helped him advance. And finally, 17-year-old Tristen Gressett’s cheeky rendition of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz swayed the judges to keep him for another week.

Stay tuned for more “American Idol” updates as the Top 14 return next week.