‘Better Call Saul’: How Gustavo Fring Has His Work ‘Cut Out’ For Him in Sixth Season

“Better Call Saul” star Giancarlo Esposito hinted that his character, Gustavo “Gus” Fring, has a long road ahead in the sixth and final season of the show.

The Season 6 premiere aired on TV last night, April 18, after a long, two-year wait. If fans will remember, Season 5 left Gus in a rough spot. He orchestrated a hit on Lalo Salamanca, one of the enforcers and main players in the drug cartel. Nacho Varga, another remember of the cartel and informer for Gus, helped orchestrate it by letting the assassins into Lalo’s compound.

The mercenaries kill Lalo’s family, but the cartel member escapes and kills the men who broke into his house. Lalo realizes that Gustavo Fring was likely behind the attack, which leads to the events of “Better Call Saul” Season 6.

WARNING! Spoilers ahead for “Better Call Saul” Season 5 Episodes 1 and 2, which premiered on Monday, April 18.

According to EW, Lalo plants a body for people to find and fakes his death. He doesn’t want Nacho or Gus to know that he’s coming after them. Instead, he sues the time to gather evidence of the duo’s betrayal so he can present a clear case to the leader of the cartel.

But Gus isn’t stupid, and he knows Lalo’s death isn’t what it seems. Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gustavo Fring on “Better Call Saul,” talked to Newsweek about what to expect from Gus and Lalo in the coming episodes.

“Lalo’s worse than Nacho Varga because he doesn’t care and he has no respect for any human life,” Esposito said. “So, there’s something about protocol, that Gus is very much about how you do things, how you share information, and if you respect human life or not. As you can see from [Episode 1] Lalo doesn’t reward loyalty, he doesn’t care and it’s all about him. He’s trying to impress his uncle.”

Will We See Lalo Salamanca and Gustavo Fring Face Off in ‘Better Call Saul” Season 6?

Giancarlo Esposito can’t spoil the remaining episodes of Season 6. But he does give fans a clue about his character’s actions in later scenes. Especially when it comes to confronting Lalo Salamanca.

“I can’t say that they come head-to-head,” Esposito told Newsweek. “But, I can say that Gus will eventually have to, one way or the other, take some matters into his own hands, if what we see in regard to Lalo being controllable doesn’t happen.”

Gustavo Fring likes to keep things in his control on “Better Call Saul” and its flagship show. He doesn’t appreciate loose cannons, which is why it’s possible that Nacho might not survive in the near future. And if Lalo sets his sights on Gus, we know that can’t end well for the cartel member.