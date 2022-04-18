‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says He’ll ‘For Sure’ Do a Movie With Brother Mark Wahlberg

Although he is pretty busy with his hit series “Blue Bloods,” Donnie Wahlberg definitely plans to do a movie with his brother, Mark Wahlberg.

While speaking to Metro last month, Donnie Wahlberg said he is interested in doing a movie alongside his younger brother. “I think we will do a movie together for sure,” the “Blue Bloods” star declared. “Both of us when we started out acting coming from music, we were both so focused on overcoming the concept that musicians can’t be good actors. So I think he got very focused on trying to break that very stereotype, and I did too.”

Donnie Walhberg then stated that he and his brother have been really “entrenched” in their journey of trying to make it in different fields that they are known for. “So both of us didn’t really think about working together. Because we were so trying to be able to consistently work individually. I think as we get older, if the right opportunity comes up we would absolutely do something together.”

When asked what kind of movie he could see him and his brother doing together, “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg stated, “For me, if it’s something fun, not too dramatic. I love drama. And starring in ‘Blue Bloods’ being dramatic. But Mark and I have made each other laugh our whole lives. So I’d love to see what we could do with something comedic.”

However, Donnie did shell out a friendly warning to his brother about doing a film together. “He’s not the only one with abs, by the way. He’s going to think he’s got the abs covered. I’m coming for him!”

Along With His ‘Blue Bloods’ and Movie Plans, Donnie Wahlberg Talks the Return of New Kids on the Block

Also during his chat with Metro, Donnie Wahlberg opened up about his boy band group New Kids on the Black returning to the music scene with a brand new single, “Bring Back The Time.”

According to the “Blue Bloods star,” although the single was a throwback to the 80s, the music video definitely had its challenges. “I did have one wardrobe malfunction when we were doing the Twister Sister bit. And I had on some leather chaps. They broke.”

Donnie Wahlberg further admitted that he might be a little too heavy for the chaps. “So I think they weren’t meant to be worn by me. They didn’t quite hold up on my booty shaking. Which I did a lot of in the video. I was well-covered so there was no issue. But it was pretty funny.”

New Kids on the Block was originally active from 1984 to 1994 but has since returned. The group consists of Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, and Danny Wood.