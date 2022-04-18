‘Chicago Fire’: Joe Cruz Actor Joe Minoso Says Cast ‘Worries’ About Their Characters Getting Killed Off

Despite the fictionality of “Chicago Fire‘s” most intense and nerve-wracking scenes, there are, in fact, some very real fears for our “One Chicago” cast members. As we head into the latter half of “Chicago Fire” season 10, Joe Cruz actor Joe Minoso revealed what worries him, and other series actors, the most. That’s having their characters “killed off” amid the seasons’ conclusion.

While speaking with Us Magazine about his role on the show, Minoso said, “I think for ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘PD,’ the cast worries [about their characters dying]. Any given episode can be your last.”

For “Chicago Med” writers, the Joe Cruz actor explained how incorporating character deaths is a lot more difficult. Although, as we’ve seen in previous seasons, it has happened before.

But, regardless of which beloved drama the cast members feature in, Minoso explained, “This time of year, especially, everybody’s like, ‘Oh man, what’s gonna happen in the finale?'”

Just like their dedicated fans, he said, “We’re all freaking out every year. No one is ever safe.”

Minoso Reveals How to Tell Which Characters Will Return

Because the fate of our “Chicago Fire” cast members is never truly set in stone, Joe Minoso revealed the behind-the-scenes factors that indicate a character will likely return for the following season.

“Typically when you get to the last two, three episodes if your storyline is lighter, you’re kind of happier about it because it means they’re not really focusing on the character. So hopefully they’re not gonna kill you off.”

As such, the season nine finale of “Chicago Fire” had to have been incredibly nerve-wracking for Joe Minoso. Fans remember he and several other cast members found themselves trapped beneath a capsized boat. And the possibility of all four squad members drowning, at the time, had been very real.

Given Cruz’s current situation now, it’s likely both characters will return for the next season. The latest episode saw Cruz and Chloe considering permanently caring for a young immigrant boy named Javi.

‘Chicago Fire’ to Take Yet Another Mid-Season Hiatus

Now, we’re well on our way toward a memorable season 10 finale. However, to our dismay, “Chicago Fire” and the rest of the franchise are planning on taking yet another mid-season hiatus.

As per Fansided, “One Chicago” will feature several reruns beginning on Wednesday, April 27th. We’re not sure just how long the hiatus will last this time. But it will hopefully just be a short, two-week break as we’ve seen in the past. This time, it serves to better draw out the time ahead of the final episode of “Chicago Fire’s” 10th season.

The last new episode we caught, “What’s Inside You,” saw Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden hung up in a tense hostage situation at a Chicago grocery store. The following episode “Whom Shall I Fear,” airs this week, on Wednesday the 20th and it marks the last new episode before the series’ (hopefully brief) hiatus.