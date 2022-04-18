‘Chicago Fire’: Joe Minoso Talks Subtle Tributes to Otis When He Gets the ‘Opportunity’

The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire was tough for fans and the Firehouse 51 team alike, as fan-favorite character Brian “Otis” Zvonecek, perished while trying to escape a boiler explosion at a mattress factory. This left the Firehouse 51 team with its comic relief and Joe Minoso’s Chicago Fire character, Joe Cruz, without a best friend.

Joe Cruz, however, has never let the memory of his best friend die. As Joe Minoso shared with US Magazine, there have been plenty of Otis references throughout the series since his demise.

One of the most touching, Minoso recalled, was the naming of his character’s child after his lost teammate. “[That was] definitely 100 percent the writers’ call on that one,” Minoso said. “But at the same time, I remember [creator] Derek [Haas] pitching it to me. And I was like, ‘His name’s Otis, right?’ It just felt right. And I think everyone sort of knew that.”

“Even right before Chloe [Kristen Gutoskie] gave birth,” Minoso continued. “There was a whole thing on Twitter where people were like, ‘If this kid’s name isn’t Otis, I’m gonna lose my mind.’ Because it just feels right. It just feels like that’s what it’s supposed to be. So I think that they totally nailed it on the end.”

Joe Minoso also pointed out that his character frequently uses Otis’ mug at the firehouse. “You’ll see me using it from time to time whenever I get the opportunity,” Minoso said.

“And then there are several items in Cruz’s apartment,” the Chicago Fire actor added. “Sort of crazy nerdy toys and stuff like that that for sure they used to belong to him and now he has them in his place.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Actor Joe Minoso Says He Worries About His Character’s Fate

On a show like Chicago Fire, characters are put in life-threatening situations on a weekly basis. Because of that, it’s not unusual to see a character leave the show, oftentimes for a dramatic beginning or end of a season. In his interview with US Weekly, Joe Minoso described his concern for his own Chicago Fire characters, as well as the rest of the One Chicago crew.

“I think for Chicago Fire and [Chicago PD], the cast worries [about their characters dying],” Minoso said. “[Chicago Med], it’s a little harder for the doctors to die, but it is definitely something that’s always at the back of your head. Any given episode can be your last.”

As the Season 10 finale is quickly approaching, anxieties among the cast are at an all-time high. “This time of year, especially,” Minolo said, “everybody’s like, ‘Oh man, what’s gonna happen in the finale? What’s gonna happen in the finale?’ We’re all freaking out every year. No one is ever safe. And you try to say, ‘I feel, like, pretty good.'”

“Typically when you get to the last two, three episodes if your storyline is lighter, you’re kind of happier about it because it means they’re not really focusing on the character. So hopefully they’re not gonna kill you off.”