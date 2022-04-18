‘Chicago Fire’ Star Joe Minoso Reveals Where Joe Cruz Will Be in 10 Years

Joe Cruz is one of the most wholesome characters among the “Chicago Fire” crew. That said, it’s hard to imagine the NBC series without his beloved actor, Joe Minoso. So far, ahead of the season 10 finale, it appears the original cast member is here to stay. But now that Cruz has a family of his own, in addition to his firehouse brothers and sisters, the “Chicago Fire” star revealed where he thinks his character will be 10 years down the line.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Joe Minoso shared that, within the realm of “Chicago Fire,” Cruz will likely find himself in a similar position as that of veteran characters Mouch or Christoper Herrmann.

“10 years from now,” he admitted, “I will be in my mid-fifties. So I will be as old as the Mouches and the Herrmanns of the world.”

And, apparently, the “Chicago Fire” actor has no problem with that.

Joe Minoso Explores Cruz’s Similarities with Other ‘Chicago Fire’ Characters

“I would be perfectly happy being the new Mouch. The guy on the couch who spats out random wisdom because he’s kind of grown into the role.”

Mouch is more professionally known on “Chicago Fire” as Randall “Mouch” McHolland. He is one of two of Firehouse 51’s oldest and most experienced firemen. His growth over 10 seasons has put him in a really positive place as far as his perspective on life and humanity goes.

Herrmann, Mouch’s crankier counterpart, has done equal time within the Chicago Fire Department, though his life took a slightly different turn, eventually becoming the dad to five spirited kids.

In speaking to his future similarities with Herrmann, Minoso shared, “I think Cruz is slowly turning into Herrmann and eventually he’ll have six kids and he will be crabby about everything. That would be so great to grow into that…Herrmann is just incredible.”

Will Joe Cruz Adopt a Child Before Season 10 Concludes?

Since learning he would become a father, Joe Cruz has adopted an intense fondness and compassion for children. The start of season 10 saw him and his partner Chloe welcome their infant son, Brian Leon “Otis” Cruz. And from the time of his arrival, the dedicated fireman has become an equally dedicated, and at times over-protective, father.

Since welcoming their first child, Herrmann has had a major influence on Cruz, and the younger man has slowly realized the fears and obstacles the lieutenant’s dealt with all these years.

More recently, Cruz and Chloe welcomed a young boy named Javi into their home, who lacks a family and immigrated from outside of the country.

At this point, just weeks ahead of the “Chicago Fire” season 10 finale, it appears Chloe and Cruz have all intentions of adopting Javi. And while speaking with the outlet, Joe Minoso said, “We are definitely taking him on full-time. We haven’t officially adopted him yet, so I’d love to see that happen. I think that would be a really wonderful moment.”