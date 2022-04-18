‘Happy Days’ Star Tom Bosley Had a Famous Mother

Tom Bosley might see praise for his role in the hit classic TV sitcom “Happy Days,” however, in addition to finding success in the series, we’ve also learned the actor previously had a famous mother.

One “Happy Days” episode featured Tom Bosley, as series patriarch Mr. Cunningham, and his on-screen partner, played by Marion Ross. During this particular episode, the couple took up new interests outside of their everyday pursuits. And while Mr. Cunningham endeavored to invent a new trash compactor, the maternal character brought home a piano. It was this episode that saw Mrs. Cunningham declare, “I’m going to make a lot of money giving piano lessons.”

According to MeTV, the piano became especially significant for Tom Bosley as his famous mother was highly acclaimed pianist Dora Heyman. As per the outlet, Heyman was one of the best young pianists in the United States from 1913 to 1920. It was then she married Bosley’s father, Benjamin Bosely, a native of Chicago.

Like Mrs. Cunningham on “Happy Days,” Heyman kept a piano around the house to further develop her musical prowess. And although Mrs. Cunningham didn’t go on to see hometown fame, this was exactly the case for Tom Bosley’s mother.

Dora Heyman became an especially accomplished pianist at just 18 years old, becoming famous in her hometown of Kenosha. Eventually, she went on to perform at a recital in Chicago by request. Afterward, the “Happy Days” star’s mother saw local critical acclaim. One critic said of Heyman’s talents that “musical taste, poetic feelings and imagination made up the principal elements” of her recitals.” Heyman was deemed a genius with “a genuine artistic fashion.”

Henry Winkler Explains Why Happy Days’ End was ‘Painful’

All good things must come to an end, even a series with as vast a fanbase as “Happy Days.” After airing from 1974 to 1984 and completing an impressive 11 seasons, “Happy Days” concluded and for series star Henry Winkler, its end was “physically painful.”

The Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli actor explained during a 2018 interview why the series conclusion was not only emotionally painful, as is often the case, but also physically painful.

“I did the show for 10 years,” Winkler explained, “and every fiber of my being that wanted to be an actor and did everything to be ready for the moment — well, now I’d done the moment and I didn’t know what to do next.”

As rewarding as completing such a massive project might be, whether in television or anywhere else, it also tends to leave a massive void. That said, Winkler shared that once “Happy Days” had ended, “it was physically painful.”

However, Winkler also had deeper, engrained fears tied to the conclusion of the hit series.

Before finding fame as “The Fonz,” Winkler was living as a starving artist. And he was petrified of returning to that state of his career.