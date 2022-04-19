‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Hilariously Credits TV Show for Helping Him Nail ‘Canadian Accent’ in Opening Monologue

To start off last night’s episode of Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings gave his usual introductory monologue. This one, however, was slightly different in that Ken Jennings and the Jeopardy! producers injected a little humor aimed at their Canadian champion, Mattea Roach.

“Our reigning champion, Mattea Roach, hails from Canada,” Jennings begins. “A country known for its mounties, moose, maple syrup, poutine, ketchup chips, ice hockey, curling, tobogganing, the northern lights, Niagara Falls, Celine Dion, Ryan Reynolds, Norm McDonald, our beloved Alex Trebek, of course, and even one of our Jeopardy! head writers, Billy Wisse.”

As Ken Jennings listed off Canada’s many contributions, the camera panned to Mattea Roach giggling behind her Jeopardy! constant’s podium.

“Could this neighbor to the north, a land that has given the world so much, also become revered as the birthplace of elite Jeopardy! superstars?” Jennings continued before ending the monologue with the punchline, “Let’s find out. Or, as Mattea and Caitlin might say, let’s find oat.“

In addition to laughter from the Jeopardy! studio audience and contestants, Ken Jennings’ monologue earned him the praise of the game show’s fans. One fan took to Twitter to say that if Ken Jennings wrote the hilarious speech, he should get a bonus.

Jennings then revealed that Jeopardy! producers were the ones to craft the monologue. However, he did add the punchline with the Canadian twist at the end. And, according to Jennings, his impeccable Canadian accent comes from the hours he spent watching Degrassi as a child.

It was a @SarahClueCrew and (mostly) @embassydavies joint, but I did add the final joke. I’m very confident about my Canadian accent thanks to a Degrassi-watching childhood. https://t.co/UoUvnofADy — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 19, 2022

Fans Want Ken Jennings as Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Since the tragic passing of long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, producers of the game show have been on the hunt for a new leading man (or lady). In the meantime, they’ve enlisted the help of two hosts, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory actress, Mayim Bialik.

After the controversy surrounding Mike Richards made him an undesirable candidate for Jeopardy! host, producers decided a splitting hosting duties between Jennings and Bialik was best. The passionate fans of the game show, however, have already grown tired of the lack of consistency, and have been vocal about their desire for a permanent host.

I was actually a little sad Ken wasn’t hosting. I’d wish they just make up their mind and make Ken the permanent host with Mayim the host of the specials. Tired of guessing who’s going to be host each week. — Skip (@JustSkipBaby) February 1, 2022

And, as a poll conducted by TV Insider revealed, the overwhelming majority of fans would prefer to see Ken Jennings in the role. A staggering 70 percent of responses were in favor of Jennings.

That’s not to say Mayim Bialik doesn’t have her share of supporters. Many fans praise Bialik’s performances as host on social media. However, if Jeopardy! producers were to select the new host based on the preference of the majority, it would unquestionably be Ken Jennings.