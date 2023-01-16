Jeremy Renner Celebrates ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Debut Amid Snowplow Accident Recovery

Jeremy Renner is celebrating the return of his series Mayor of Kingstown following a snowplow accident that left him with serious injuries. The Hawkeye star is the protagonist of this crime-thriller series, premiering the first episode of its newest season on Paramount+’s streaming service on Sunday. Renner took to Twitter to encourage fans to sound off on the new episode.

Let me know what you know think !!! pic.twitter.com/HLCWP9uEil — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 15, 2023

“Let me know what you know think !!!”, Renner tweeted alongside an image of his character with the caption “Now Streaming”. Of course, fans were quick to add their two cents, but also showed concerned about the injured actor’s recovery.

“Great season 2 premiere!”, one fan wrote, adding, “Heal well – we’re all pulling for you!” Another fan agreed, writing “Absolutely loved it but more concerned for your health and recovery.” A third Renner fan was simply impressed that he was even promoting the show given his condidtion. “Hit by a snowplow and still kicking,” they wrote before adding, “You are a Superman!!!! Get well soon!” Finally, one response from Mayor of Kingstown‘s network, Paramount+, was coinfident in the show. “Without a doubt, it’s incredible”, the network tweeted.

On January 1st, Renner was seriously injured after his snowplow ran over him near his Reno-area home. His representative released a statement saying that he had undergone surgery due to blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and as a result was hospitalized in intensive care. The actor is best known for playing the beloved superhero Hawkeye in Marvel movies and shows.

Mayor of Kingstown producer says Renner is ‘like family’

Last week, his sister shared the family’s immense excitement and joy for the actor’s outstanding progress. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” Kym Renner told People. “He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Mayor of Kingstown premiered on Paramount+ in 2021, giving viewers an up close and personal look at a powerful family living in Michigan. Dianne Wiest and Hugh Dillon (who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) also star in the show.

“I heard about [Renner’s accident] from one of the other producers,” Dillon told Deadline Sunday. “I saw it on the news and then he sent me a video. He’s very funny. I just think the world of that guy and I’m happy he’s surrounded by his family. Anything we can do to help, we will. That’s the biggest thing. He’s like family.” Dillon also teased about a season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown.

“Taylor and I have multiple ideas for multiple seasons,” he explained. “If everything went according to plan with Paramount+ and the rest of it, I would think that we’d start in August, September, maybe pre-production in the summer. “