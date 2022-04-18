‘Law & Order: SVU’: Garland Actor Demore Barnes Set to Reprise Role in Upcoming Episode

Law & Order: SVU has been on the air for more than twenty years. During that time, it’s provided viewers with an ever-changing landscape while maintaining the spirit of the show that keeps fans coming back for more. Through two decades and hundreds of episodes, SVU has featured a long list of guest stars and gone through a number of cast changes to keep things fresh.

Though actors regularly exit the show, it doesn’t mean they’re gone forever. After all, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler was absent for a full decade and still made his way back to the Special Victims Unit. And it looks like another fan-favorite character will soon be making his return as well. Demore Barnes will reprise his role as Chief Christian Garland in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Barnes first joined the show in Season 21. Ahead of the next season, the actor received a promotion to series regular, thanks to the efforts of SVU veteran, Mariska Hargitay. Just one season later, however, SVU fans saw Demore Barnes’ exit from the show.

During the two-hour Season 23 premiere, Christian Garland quit his job as chief after receiving backlash for speaking up about police misconduct. Following his exit from Law & Order, Demore Barnes posted a video to Instagram expressing his gratitude for the show. He also mentioned his confusion at his character’s departure.

“I know you’re sad and surprised,” Barnes said. “I am too, I don’t totally know why this has happened.”

“What I know, is that it’s almost every actor’s desired right of passage to appear on just one episode of SVU. And yet here I am,” the actor added. “I’ve not only gone on to do more than one episode, but I know I’ve done it with style.”

Demore Barnes’ ‘Law & Order’ Co-Star Addresses Her Departure From the Series

In the same Law & Order episode that Demore Barnes’ Chief Garland quit his job, fans saw Detective Kat Tamin’s departure from the show as well. Jamie Gray Hyder, the actress behind Tamin, took to social media to explain her exit from SVU.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I confirm Kay’s departure from the squad room,” Hyder wrote. “The decision was made above my pay grade, and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey – That’s showbiz for ya.”

“To anyone who felt represented by Kat’s being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me,” the actress continued. “Thank you to the SVUniverse for welcoming me with open arms. It’s been an experience that I have grown from greatly, and will never forget.”

SVU showrunner, Warren Leight, addressed the actors’ departure on social media as well, calling working with them “a privilege.”

“We were proud to help create the characters of Christian Garland and Kat Tamin,” he wrote. “We were privileged to work with [Barnes] and [Hyder]. It’s been a joy to become their friends. We already miss writing for them, and working with them. Godspeed.”