‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of Hip Hop Legend, DJ Kay Slay: ‘Thought He Was Gonna Pull Through’

Following the news that DJ Kay Slay has died, “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T took to Twitter to mourn the hip hop legend.

“We lost one of the most SOLID MFs in HipHop,” the “Law & Order: SVU star declared. “I’ve been checking in on him his whole struggle in the Hospital. I honestly thought he was gonna pull through. This truly Hurts… F Covid. RIP to the Drama King.”

According to The New York Post, DJ Kay Slay died on Sunday (April 17th) at the age of 55. He dealt with a four-month battle with COVID-19. His family also issued a statement. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A Dominant figure in Hop Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.”

DJ Kay Slay’s family also stated they wish to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during the difficult time. “We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”

“Law & Order: SVU” Star Ice-T Previously Revealed He Had Numerous Friends Battling COVID-19

In late December, “Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T announced on Twitter that he had numerous friends batting COVID-19. “FYI: I’ve got 5 friends fighting COVID right now… 2 in the hospital,” Ice-T shared in a tweet. I know it’s been a long run….. But it’s NOT gone. Stay safe people.”

Ice-T previously tweeted about how his father-in-law, Steve Austin, also had to battle COVID-19 in November 2020. “My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs… 40 days in ICU close to death… Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”

Ice-T’s father-in-law was hospitalized with COVID-19 in the summer of 2020 while in Arizona. The “Law & Order: SVU” star has continued to be very outspoken when it comes to COIVD-19 guidelines in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. “At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test,” Ice-T previously tweeted.

Ice-T also said during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that year he was worried about contracting the virus. “I’ve made it through so much in my life. I don’t want to die because of this. And especially with a new daughter. So, yeah, I’m aware, and I’m concerned, and I’m cautious. If you want to call that scared, call it scared.”

Ice-T further recalled staying in New York and sawing the numbers continuing to spike. He and his wife Coco decided to go to Arizona. “When we got to Arizona, nobody was wearing masks. They were walking around and — I’m coming from New York, so I’m like already careful I’m like, ‘Yo, this is not OK.’”