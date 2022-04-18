‘Law & Order’: Why the ‘Hate Crimes’ Spinoff Hasn’t Gotten Off the Ground

The flagship “Law & Order” show has spawned several spinoff series over the years, but “Hate Crimes” never really took off. Why is that?

According to Looper, NBC ordered a 13-episode season of the “Law & Order: Hate Crimes” spinoff back in 2018. The network tapped Warren Leight to helm the new project. He wrote and produced the “SVU” spinoff series for Season 13 through 17. But Leight returned to “SVU” for Season 21, putting “Hate Crimes” on hold.

Looper claims the project hasn’t been canceled yet and is still on NBC’s docket as of April 2022. Leight confirmed as much in a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 5 podcast. He said the network decided to wait to develop “Hate Crimes” until NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, took off.

“I think it was perceived to be a better fit with Peacock,” he shared. “The vocabulary people use when they commit hate crimes is not acceptable on network television, and that’s an interesting consideration.”

Per Deadline, “Hate Crimes,” is supposed to be based on “New York’s real Hate Crimes Task Force. The second-oldest bias-based task force in the U.S. The unit, which pledges to uphold a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind, works under the NYPD’s real Special Victims Unit and often borrows SVU’s detectives to assist in their investigations.”

The show originally tied heavily into “Law & Order: SVU,” which is now the longest-running live-action primetime series in TV history. “Hate Crimes” may still do that in the future, but several seasons of “SVU” have premiered since “Hate Crimes” was announced. If NBC does decide to tie the two shows together, they’ll really have to write both scripts at the same time to achieve a fluid crossover effect.

What Else Do We Know About the ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Series ‘Hate Crimes?’

In 2019, Deadline described the new “Law & Order” spinoff series “Hate Crimes.”

Apparently, it’s “set in New York City, where crimes motivated by discrimination are vigorously investigated by an elite, specially trained team of investigators. Going behind the headlines and viral videos, these diverse, dedicated, and passionate detectives will stop at nothing to bring these criminals to justice.”

The show sounds eerily similar to “SVU,” which was part of creator Dick Wolf’s plan. He really wanted to use “SVU” to launch “Hate Crimes,” especially given both show’s relevance to today’s society.

“As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what’s really going on in our cities. And shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail,” Wolf said back in 2018. “Twenty years ago when SVU began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes. But when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms – with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson – a real dialogue can begin. That’s what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level.”

