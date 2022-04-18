‘Leave It to Beaver’: Why the Classic TV Show’s Pilot Episode Almost Didn’t Air

Okay, classic TV fans, think back on some of your favorite shows – The Andy Griffith Show, M*A*S*H, The Brady Bunch, whatever your go-to may be. Do you recall seeing a bathroom in any episodes? Chances are, you don’t. And that’s not a coincidence! Back in the days of classic sitcoms, the FCC was staunchly against any scenes involving bathrooms or toilets.

You might not think of Leave It to Beaver as a boundary-pushing piece of media, but back in 1957, the pilot episode was nearly banned for being so scandalous. The FCC was worried that showing Wally and the Beaver alongside a toilet would offend the American public’s delicate sensibilities.

After a bit of back and forth, however, the producers of the show were able to convince the regulatory agency to allow the all-important bathroom scene – on one condition. In an interview with FOX411 back in 2014, Jerry Mathers, the actor behind the beloved Beaver Cleaver, recounted the incident.

“Our very first show was banned from the air,” Mathers said. “Because Wally and the Beaver go out and buy an alligator because their parents say they can’t have a pet because they wouldn’t be able to care for it.”

“And so what did Wally and the Beaver do?” Mathers continued. “We were going to put it in the toilet because we knew that alligators needed water.”

“At that time, you not only couldn’t show a toilet, you couldn’t show a bathroom on television. It was prohibited,” recalled the Leave It to Beaver star. “And so they fought with the censors.”

Why ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Was Canceled

Though the pilot of Leave It to Beaver set the show off with a rocky start, it was an instant success. The classic sitcom is so beloved, in fact, that episodes still air on TV to this day. Sixty-five years after the toilet incident.

That said, Leave It to Beaver was a rather short-running show. When compared to the 11 seasons of M*A*S*H and Cheers, Leave It to Beaver‘s six-season run seems absolutely minuscule. So, why did the classic sitcom leave the air so soon? Well, the actor behind Beaver Cleaver, Jerry Mathers, was ready to leave. And you can’t have a show called Leave It to Beaver without its titular character.

It’s not that he didn’t like his fellow actors. On the contrary, Jerry Mathers has nothing but positive things to say about his co-stars to this day. Instead, the then-teenage actor wanted to have a normal high school experience. As normal as it can be when you’re America’s sweetheart, of course.

To give the Cleaver family the send-off they deserved, the writers of Leave It to Beaver crafted the first-ever official series finale. So, next time you see a toilet on TV or watch the final chapter of a favorite show, you can thank Leave It to Beaver.