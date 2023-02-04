‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Promises Big Payback With Intense Teaser for Sunday’s New Episode

Sunday, February 5 brings the fourth episode of the hit Paramount + drama series Mayor Of Kingstown. Of course, there are plenty of big things going down in this upcoming installment. Something that remains very true to Kingstown’s fashion, no doubt. The wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-created crime drama series is well known for its intense noir style.

In a recent Twitter post, Paramount + asks fans if Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky is “losing his mojo” as the Mayor Of Kingstown.

Fans of the hit drama series know well that Renner’s Mayor Of Kingstown character acts as a go-between communicator between the Michigan town’s law enforcers and the criminals who hope to run the show.

“#MayorOfKingstown faces its biggest challenge yet in a new episode,” the Paramount + Twitter post notes of the upcoming Mayor Of Kingstown episode scheduled to air Sunday, February 5.

Is Mike McLusky losing his mojo? #MayorOfKingstown faces its biggest challenge yet in a new episode, streaming Sunday on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZuFFWIz4mo — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 3, 2023

Could Fans See A Mayor Of Kingstown Spin-Off Series In the Future?

Recently, Hugh Dillon, the executive producer of the hit Paramount + series Mayor Of Kingstown addressed inquiries as to whether or not fans can expect to see spin-off shows just like Sheridan has given us from Yellowstone.

There are certainly plenty of opportunities for a spin-off series. After all, Kingstown is full of complicated storylines and relationships. This is one of the things that has drawn fans to the series from day one. However, getting through the show’s second season is the main focus of Dillon and his crew.

“Right now, we’re just so into season 2 that I can’t really be honest about that,” Dillon says in a discussion with Screenrant.

“I’m still in post, and we’re just trying to get to the end of it,” the showrunner continues of the series. Dillon adds, however, that he knows a project such as a Mayor Of Kingstown spin-off series is right up the alley of the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan.

“I know Taylor [Sheridan], and I know the rest of the family,” Hugh Dillon says. “The thing is, they can pivot and do anything, he says. Adding that “they just have to be great ideas.”

As of now, however, Hugh Dillon is focusing on his current project and working with star Jeremy Renner. Additionally, Dillon says, Renner is one of the best of the generation.

“He’s an exceptional performer, and his performance this year is like watching [Robert] De Niro in Raging Bull,” the executive producer says.

“You’re watching that transformation by the end of the season,” Hugh Dillon continues. “And [in terms of] what he does as a producer? He’s just an exceptional human being, and he’s unstoppable in every regard.”