‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2: How to Watch Premiere of the Jeremy Renner-led Series

Longtime actor Jeremy Renner has been making headlines lately as he continues to heal from a terrifying set of injuries sustained after his snowplow ran over the actor’s leg. However, it’s only good news surrounding Renner and his wildly popular Taylor Sheridan– created drama series. This comes as the Paramount + hit, Mayor of Kingstown‘s second season hits the airwaves today.

This, of course, comes as the long-awaited sophomore season of the drama is set to hit the airwaves later tonight. So, how exactly do we tune in to catch Renner and his costars as the drama continues to unfold in Kingstown? Well, for Paramount+ users, the answer is an easy one!

How To Watch Jeremy Renner In Mayor Of Kingstown Season 2

The first season of the Jeremy Renner series Mayor Of Kingstown was a massive success among hard-hitting thriller series lovers. Now, the series is returning for a second season today, Sunday, January 15 exclusively on the popular streaming service, Paramount +.

Mayor Of Kingstown is an original production of Paramount+ so it remains exclusively on this streaming service. And, Paramount + is also allowing fans to catch up on reruns of all 10 episodes of Kingstown’s premiere season.

The premiere season of The Mayor of Kingstown brought fans 10 episodes of the hit thriller series. However, it’s unclear how many episodes season two will be bringing us. However, we do know the first two episodes of season two will be dropping on the same day.

What Will Come Of Renner’s Mike McLusky After An Unsettling End To Season One?

Renner heads this all-star cast from Kingstown along with Academy Award-winner Dianne Weist, Emma Laird, Kyle Chandler, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Most of these stars will be returning with Renner in the second season. After the series brought us an unsettling end to the first season, we can only expect the second season to continue to bring us the same intensity.

The Mayor of Kingstown follows Mike McLusky (Renner) as the “heir” to the McLusky family. A powerful family in Kingstown, Michigan. The McLusky family has control over some major aspects of Kingstown including the local prisons and law enforcement.

Renner’s character is tasked with serving as a mediator between the groups trying to find calm in the chaos of the otherwise lawless community. There’s no doubt these major themes will continue as the sophomore season of the popular series begins. And we wouldn’t be surprised if even more comes at Mike McLusky as he continues to try and create peace among the various Kingstown players.