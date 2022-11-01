‘MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN’ Season 2 Teaser & Premiere Date Released By Paramount+

Come 2023, the MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN makes his return with Season 2, and we finally have a teaser and premiere date.

Straight from Paramount+ comes the anticipated update on their second season of original drama series, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Firstly, the studio announce Season 2 will debut Sunday, January 15, 2023 exclusively on their streaming service in the U.S. and Canada. U.K. and Australia will see the premiere on Jan. 16. Further premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Looking for a taste of what’s to come? Paramount+ also released an accompanying teaser, featuring series stars Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest. We get a stirring glimpse the aftermath of the prison riot from the first season’s finale within, and all bets are off as to how Renner’s Mike will crack down this time. Take a look:

New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+

From Yellowstone co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN “follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

The hit drama also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is also executive produced by the powerhouses behind Yellowstone, including Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.

‘MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN’ and ‘TULSA KING’ Promise More Greatness from Taylor Sheridan Outside ‘Yellowstone’

Season 2 of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will be the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on streamer Paramount+. Last year, audiences dove into his hit Yellowstone prequel, 1883, to wide acclaim. And that was just the begining.

Soon, streamers will have TULSA KING, 1923, BASS REEVES, LIONESS, and LAND MAN at their fingertips, all from Sheridan. The first of the dramas to hit will be the Sylvester Stallone mafia caper, TULSA KING, which premieres alongside Yellowstone Season 5.

If you’re not anticipating Stallone’s long-awaited dive into the world of gangsters and mob bosses, then Paramount+’s recent featurette may change your mind:

“I actually wanted to work with Sylvester Stallone for a while,” Sheridan begins in the featurette. “This was an idea that I had, of a gangster being sent from New York to Middle America to establish the mob influence in that area. And what an absurd comedy of errors that would be,” he smiles.

Tulsa King premieres with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+. But Paramount Network will also host a linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20 immediately following the premiere episode of Yellowstone Season 5.

Meanwhile, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN‘s entire first season is available to stream on Paramount+.