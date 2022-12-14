‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Straight from Paramount+, get your first look at Mayor of Kingstown‘s Season 2 in the official trailer and key art released today.

The second season of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan’s original drama series Mayor of Kingstown is right around the corner. Jeremy Renner returns as Mike McLusky on Sunday, January 15th, exclusively streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award Winner Dianne Wiest, the series will premiere the following day in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

For now, dive into the trailer – it’s one hell of a ride:

Running the family business is a life sentence. New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+

“From co-creators Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” Paramount reiterates for their trailer release. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

The series also stars co-creator Hugh Dillon. Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen star alongside.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Part of Sheridan’s Growing Paramount Empire

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is also executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.

Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown key art. (Photo credit: Paramount Plus Press)

The second season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, TULSA KING and the upcoming series 1923, which premieres on Sunday, December 18th, LIONESS, and LAND MAN.

Indeed, if there’s one word never hurled at the most prolific creator in TV today, it’s lazy. 52-year-old Sheridan has created a vast television empire thanks to the wild success of his #1 show, Yellowstone. His first prequel, 1883, went a long way in solidifying bankability outside of that Kevin Costner juggernaut, too, as did Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

That success brought forth a world in which Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are starring in the next Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Now, Sheridan is either crafting, writing, producing, or directing over ten projects alongside.

“We’re in an interesting time in scripted drama in TV because everyone is attempting to find this new way to tell a story,” Sheridan told Paramount+ in a promotional video focusing on his work with the streamer, which hosts the majority of his work.

His first season of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is also available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.