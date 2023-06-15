Meet the new co-host of ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,’ Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (EXCLUSIVE)

National Geographic Explorer. Wildlife ecologist. Author. Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant’s newest title? Co-host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.

If you missed the news this morning, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom is returning to NBC this fall with the iconic series’ latest name, Protecting the Wild. It’ll premiere Saturday, October 7 during NBC’s “The More You Know” programming block, marking an historic return to the network after more than 30 years.

Wild Kingdoms‘ journey started with NBC another 30 years prior with legendary zoologist and show founder Marlin Perkins. Perkins’ own protege and co-host, Jim Fowler, would follow, then take on a protege of his own, Peter Gros, who recently returned with Protecting the Wild. That 2023 streaming show’s quality and heart speak for themselves, and here we are now with both Gros and Wild Kingdom making the leap back to NBC.

But he won’t be alone. Joining Gros for the series’ historic return to network television is storied ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. Even a brief look at her career shows there’s no better candidate for the job. Having this be a dream come true for Dr. Rae is simply the icing on the cake.

‘It’s quite literally a dream come true to become co-host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’

“It’s quite literally a dream come true to become co-host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild. As a small child, I used to watch Wild Kingdom on my grandparent’s living room floor,” Dr. Rae tells Outsider exclusively.

“The show took me from my urban home to wild places around the world and as a kid I’d tell my parents that I wanted to be a nature show host when I grew up, just like Marlin Perkins, Jim Fowler, and even my co-host Peter Gros!” she beams.

From the predation patterns of African lions and ecology of ring-tailed lemurs to human-bear conflict across the U.S., Dr. Rae is as prominent a field expert as they come. A research faculty member at the University of California – Santa Barbara, she’s also a fellow at National Geographic Society, a science communicator in the media and public, and wildlife outreach specialist.

Chiefly, Dr. Rae is a large carnivore ecologist with a background in conservation biology, so she brings a wealth of knowledge on the favorite species of many Wild Kingdom viewers. Dr. Rae and I share a passion for American black bears, for example, a passion millions of other Americans hold.

‘This is a full-circle moment for me’

As for that phenomenal background, Wild Kingdom played a direct role in the life Dr. Rae wanted to live. And now here she is hosting its return to NBC.

“I went on to pursue wildlife ecology in college, graduate school, and ultimately as a career directly because of the species and issues I saw presented on shows like Wild Kingdom. This is a full-circle moment for me, and I’m honored – beyond honored – to have this opportunity.”

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom returning to NBC with veteran host Peter Gros (left) and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, wildlife ecologist (right). (Photos provided by Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom to Outsider)

“I am over the moon excited to co-host the new series,” she continues. “For years I’ve been turning down on-camera opportunities because they weren’t science-based, educational enough, or properly representative of what it’s really like to have adventures with wildlife.”

But that’s a concern she could easily bury when Wild Kingdom came knocking. The program has focused on the academic over spectacle since day one; their decades-long coverage of the California condor a prime example.

In kind, “Being able to co-host this iconic show’s revival was an easy ‘yes’ when the offer came,” Dr. Rae celebrates. “It hits on every one of my values and I know the viewers are going to have a blast tuning in each week!”

I, for one, can't wait.

‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’ premieres Saturday, October 7 on NBC’s ‘The More You Know’ programming block.