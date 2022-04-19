‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Explains How the Islands Have Become Home to Her Family

Less than a year after moving to Hawaii, “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey reveals how the islands have become home to her family.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, “NCIS: Hawai’i” leading lady Vanessa Lachey shared how she’s never felt more at home than she does at home. “Honestly, I constantly tell [Nick] how lucky I feel that we get to be here as a family. I feel like I’m meant to be an Air Force brat. Like traveling all around the world. I’ve never really felt like I was home until here.”

Vanessa Lachey, along with her husband Nick, moved their three kids Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix, to Hawaii for “NCIS: Hawai’i” filming. Lachey admitted she could pinch herself that’s how happy she is to be working in the Aloha State. “[one of our sons’] t-ball practices was last night. And I’m like, ‘the mountains are surrounding us.’ It’s beautiful. The kids are, like, out playing.”

However, Vanessa did go on to declare there is only one downside to living in Hawaii. Which is waking up early for her “sports nut” kids and their on-the-go game schedules.

Vanessa Lachey Revealed How the Conversation Went With Her Husband About Relocating For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight last fall, Vanessa Lachey opened up about the conversation she and her husband had about relocating to Hawaii for “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

“It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, ‘What do you think?’ and…he’s like, ‘Hawaii, umm, it could be worse,’” Vanessa Lachey recalled. “And he was like, ‘This is awesome!’ And I’ll never forget him saying, ‘This is your time and you’ve been there in the past for me.’”

Vanessa Lachey goes on to say that she and her husband try to do 50/50 when it comes to careers and family. “When he’s on tour, I try to be home. When I’m shooting something, he tries to be home. So this is working. This is a thing that would take our whole family out of the mainland and bring them very far away, and he was on board to support me.”

While sharing how she discussed the move to Hawaii with her kids, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star stated, “I told the kids and they were gung ho because they think that Hawaii is water slides, play. I ask them all the time, ‘Are you happy or no?’ And they’re like, yeah! So they’re very happy here, they love it here. They’re island babies. I didn’t even realize I had island babies until I brought them here.”

Vanessa Lachey went on to add that she understands what big moves are like because of her “military brat” lifestyle growing up. “That was a lot and I wouldn’t change anything and how it made me. But for my kids, it’s great because I think that there’s something that you can’t teach your children.”