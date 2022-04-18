‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen Tackle Behind-the-Scenes Roles in Upcoming Episode

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles are in for a treat in May as Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen team up behind the scenes. You know that they play a couple in Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah) and LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks (Olsen). But they put on their director and writer hats, respectively, for an episode.

It appears on May 1 as part of a double-episode night on CBS. The one they worked on in front of and behind the camera is titled “Live Free or Die Standing.” Ruah was asked about Olsen’s script in an interview with TV Insider. “I’ve gotta be honest — Eric’s script was a fireball freight train moving with rhythm,” she said. “He’s such a creative interesting writer who researches so much. He’s so astute. It was so collaborative and present.”

She was not alone in the admiration club. What does Olsen think about Ruah’s directing work? “I was lucky that [Daniela] has directed four episodes,” he said. “She’s incredible. She’s at her best as a director. (And) She’s the real deal.” This is not the first episode that Olsen has written for NCIS: Los Angeles. What’s different this time? “It was 17 minutes over,” he said. “In cutting, I lost all of the comedy so, in this one, I tried to leave the comedy in all the way through and let it help drive the story and in the third act I let the action take over.”

Show’s Fans Would Like To See Linda Hunt Make An Appearance

Ruah and Olsen are in the cast alongside Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. It is one of the long-running spinoffs from NCIS and holds its own on Sunday nights on CBS. Yet there are some fans who are wondering where Linda Hunt is these days. The actress has played Hetty Lange throughout the show’s run and had a key role in helping Callen (O’Donnell) grow up. Season 13 is coming to a close and it would be cool to see her show up.

In the show’s storyline, Hetty has been away on assignment in Syria. This has allowed veteran actor Gerald McRaney to step in and have an important role on NCIS: Los Angeles. One thing that did keep Hunt away from the show for a period of time was her age. At 77, she’s taking care of herself. This was evident when COVID-19 protocols were taking place on TV show sets. In the previous season, a lot of Hunt’s scenes were filmed at her home in the Los Angeles area. That way, she would be kept safe and away from possible infections.