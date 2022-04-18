‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Reveals His Favorite Guest Star From Over the Years

He has been a part of the “NCIS” cast for nearly 20 years, and Sean Murray has revealed who his favorite guest star over the years is.

During a 2017 interview with WHOSAY, Sean Murray shared details about the memorable guest stars during his “NCIS” time. “We’ve had so many really great [guest stars],” Murray declared. “One of my favorite recurrences is Robert Wagner as Anthony DiNozzo Sr. Having Lily Tomlin play grandmother was really amazing. Lily Tomlin is just such incredible talent, it’s beyond words.”

Along with Wagoner and Tomlin, Murray also mentioned Bob Newhart as an “NCIS” guest star. You get really surprised to see some of the cool people that those up,” Murray shared. “NCIS” first premiered in September 2003. The series now has 19 seasons and more than 430 episodes.

Sean Murray Opens Up About ‘NCIS’ Surpassing 400 Episodes

While speaking to Starry Magazine about “NCIS,” Sean Murray opened up about the show surpassing 400 episodes. “Four hundred episodes is wild! It’s hard to wrap your head around that we’ve done so many episodes of ‘NCIS.’ It’s just wild! I don’t feel like it’s been four hundred episodes. I can tell you that!”

Sean Murray also said that his time on “NCIS” has flown by. “We continue to make an impact. This is a powerful thing that has gone on for almost two decades. The fact that we have completed or continuing to surpass the four hundredth hour of one-hour television is like being part of the mile-high club.”

Also speaking about how he handles intense “NCIS” storylines, Sean Murray admitted it has gotten easier for him over the years. “Frankly, our hours are not nearly as hard or as long as they used to be. An average day for us is about twelve hours of work. The first few years of a show (definitely with us and especially with most shows) you are kind of figuring out what you are and what works and what doesn’t.”

Sean Murray Describes What His Takeaway Is From Working on ‘NCIS’

When asked about his personal takeaway from his time working on “NCIS,” Sean Murray revealed, “I couldn’t even begin to tell you what I’ve taken away from this show. As an actor, I’ve been able to learn and practice a lot of things over the years. You get the time to find out what works for you as an actor.”

Sean Murray went on to add that having now former “NCIS” co-star Mark Harmon. “I’ve learned a lot from Mark over the years. And I don’t mean in any way to make it sound like he’s an actor teacher. [chuckles] Just as a friend and as a comrade – as a very close friend and very tight workwise. We’re very close.”