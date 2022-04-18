‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Would ‘Never Say No’ to Netflix’s ’That ‘90s Show’

Though Wilmer Valderrama never restricts himself to just one project, since 2016, his main role has been that of Special Agent Nick Torres on the hit police procedural NCIS. Long before Nick Torres stepped into the Naval Criminal Investigative Service office, however, Fez sat on the lawn chair in the Formans’ basement, making jokes with his friends.

Wilmer Valderrama might play a hardened detective now, but for some us, he’ll always be the foreign exchange student on That ’70s Show. With the upcoming ’70s Show spin-off, That ’90s Show, in the works, fans are anxious to learn which of their favorite ’70s Show actors will be reprising their roles.

Well, Wilmer Valderrama has quite a full plate at the moment with his roles on NCIS and the Disney series Zorro, not to mention caring for his young daughter. Even with his packed schedule, however, the ’70s Show actor says he would never turn down a Fez revival. As long as the timing was right, of course.

“I’m a little busy right now,” Valderrama told TV Insider. “But I support them so much. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Reveals His Childhood Hero

Wilmer Valderrama’s That 70’s Show character was a foreign exchange student. And as a young person, new to the United States, Fez’s backstory wasn’t all that far off from reality. According to Wilmer Valderrama, he wasn’t sure he could pursue a career in acting with his accent and Venezuelan roots. Until he learned the truth about legendary sitcom actor Desi Arnaz, that is.

In an interview with Forbes, Wilmer Valderrama discusses what it meant to him to see a Latin actor who not only embraced his heritage but played a lovable character doing it. “My first idol was Desi Arnaz,” Valderrama said. “I used to watch I Love Lucy in Spanish in Venezuela, and when I came to the United States, I watch it in English. And that’s when I realized he had an accent.”

Though Wilmer Valderrama is now completely comfortable in his own skin, Desi Arnaz provided some much-needed inspiration and comfort to the NCIS star as a teenager. “I’m watching this funny leading man, who dresses sharp,” Valderrama recalled. “And that made me feel this is normal.”

“At the time, even if there was a Latin character, you never heard an accent unless they were the bad guy, which is so not me,” Valderrama said. “For the first ten years of my career, I had no real examples of someone like me in a leading role.”