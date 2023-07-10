Taylor Sheridan’s ‘SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS’ debuts new trailer, premieres Sunday, July 23

Taylor Sheridan’s latest project switches Dutton family drama for high-stakes espionage in SPECIAL OPS:LIONESS, exclusively on Paramount+.

The wait for more Yellowstone will be made far easier by Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming LIONESS, an espionage thriller boasting one of the most powerful casts television’s seen this decade. Inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is led by Zoe Saldaña as Joe as she attempts to balance personal and professional life, all while being the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program is overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (the one and only Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly). At the center of Season 1’s mission is their enlisting of “an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz,” played by Laysla De Oliveira. Cruz operates undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11, and all of the above is on display in the first full trailer for the Sheridan series courtesy of Paramount+:

Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly with Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman. Stream the two-episode global premiere of Special Ops: Lioness on Sunday, July 23, exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+

The series will premiere globally with two episodes on Sunday, July 23 in the U.S. All Paramount+ international markets will have access to the premiere episodes the 23rd, as well, and exclusively on the streaming service.

“From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman,” Paramount+ lauds in their trailer announcement to Outsider.

‘LIONESS’ Bringing Familiar ‘Yellowstone Faces to Sheridan’s Next Show

Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Universe will recognize several faces in LIONESS, as well. The cast also includes Yellowstone‘s Lee Dutton, Dave Annable, alongside 1883‘s Thomas, LaMonica Garrett.

James Jordan, who starred in both Yellowstone and 1883, is a series regular, as well.

LIONESS will also star Jill Wagner, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. Series EPs include Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are producing for Paramount+. SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS sees distribution by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+. Yellowstone prequels 1923 and 1883 are among his studio deal. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING, as well as the upcoming series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES and LAND MAN, also fall under Sheridan’s lucrative deal.

Be sure to catch the premiere Sunday, July 23, exclusively on Paramount+.