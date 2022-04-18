‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Celebrates Easter With Festive Throwback Pic of Cast

On Sunday (April 17th), “The Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick took to her Instagram to share a throwback snapshot of the cast of the classic TV sitcom.

“Happy Easter Everyone!!!!!!! Hope it was beautiful,” Maureen McCormick wrote in the social media post. The picture features McCormick alongside all of her “The Brady Bunch” siblings.

“The Brady Bunch” first premiered on September 26, 1969. The TV sitcom ran for five seasons and has nearly 120 episodes. The show also has spin-offs, sequels, and reunions. Those who starred with Maureen McCormick in “The Brady Bunch” were Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Ann B. Davis, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Barry William, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland.

Maureen McCormick Revealed She Never Watches “The Brady Bunch”

During a 2009 interview with Jenny Stewart, Maureen McCormick admitted that she doesn’t watch “The Brady Bunch” when it’s on TV. “I hate to watch myself,” McCormick, who played the famous Marcia Brady, declared. “I loved doing the show and I loved being on the show. But I have never, ever liked watching myself.”

Maureen McCormick also explained that it’s weird for her to watch because watching “The Brady Bunch” brings bad some sad memories of her life. Which includes her battle with substance abuse, including her cocaine addiction which took a lot from her.

However, McCormick does reveal that her daughter has watched “The Brady Bunch” and has seen her as Marcia. “She was probably around five years old. And she was just… she couldn’t really figure it out. That I looked that young, you know? I think it was just a weird, weird thing for her.”

McCormick then shared that she does have “The Brady Bunch” DVD box set at her house and her daughter has watched a lot. “She stays up after we go to bed. So I have no idea if she’s watching them or not. I’d have to ask her.”

Maureen McCormick Discusses What She Saved From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Set

When asked what items she kept from “The Brady Bunch” set, McCormick revealed that she never saved any of the clothes. “You know, I never did! I did save this one halter-top-type costume with no pants from when we toured. But nothing from the show, no.”

McCormick then revealed that she gave her Kitty Carryall doll to Rosie O’Donnell. “I do have the “Brady Bunch” lunchbox, and I did steal a prop — it was a wreath from the ‘Very Brady Christmas’ movie.”

In regards to if she has any regrets about not grabbing more props from the set, McCormick added, “Oh God, yeah! In fact, some of the things on the show, like in our bedroom, were things that I had brought in myself, and I never even got them back. And they were my personal items.”