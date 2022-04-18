‘The Talk’ Officially Picked Up for Season 13

CBS gives the green light for Season 13 of The Talk, its daytime TV talk show that features celebrity interviews as well as some tasty gossip. The Talk has been through some things in recent seasons, especially after the fallout of longtime host Sharon Osbourne’s departure. There have been new hosts filling spaces left by departing hosts. One of them is actor Jerry O’Donnell, who joined last year.

Other hosts on the show include Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Sheryl Underwood, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. CBS also gives executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews the go-ahead to hang around, too. Season 13 of The Talk will have more interviews and interesting spotlights on CBS. We get more from The Hollywood Reporter.

Who else has left over the past couple of years? Besides Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba of Dancing With The Stars fame bolted. Also leaving was Elaine Welteroth. Osbourne left the show after getting into an argument with Underwood. Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete also left amid allegations toward Osbourne of racist comments. Kloots and Welteroth joined the crew in 2021. Underwood is still around and has been since the show’s second season.

Morales Joined Show After Lengthy Tenure With NBC

Morales has a long background in news with NBC before coming over to CBS. Gbajabiamila joins The Talk cast of hosts while also being known for working on American Ninja Warrior. Some might ask what Osbourne is doing these days. She’s popping up here and there on TV shows and stays close to her famous rock music husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

O’Connell first made a splash by playing Vern Tessio in the Rob Reiner-directed movie Stand By Me. He has stayed quite busy with a bevy of movies and TV work over the years. Among the TV work includes Sliders, Las Vegas, Crossing Jordan, Carpoolers, The Defenders, and Billions. Other movies of note are Veronica Mars, Yours, Mine & Ours, Body Shots, and Scream 2.

In an interview with Bevy Smith on the SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, O’Connell was asked if he was worried about joining the show after Osbourne’s departure. “Yeah, a little bit,” he admitted. “It’s funny, I didn’t know the exact details of everything that happened. I remember reading that Sharon Osborne was no longer on The Talk and then I was literally on there.

“Coming in here right after Sharon Osbourne left, I could tell there was trauma with this group, you know, they were shook, they were shooketh,” O’Connell said. “And I came in and I was like, ‘Hey guys, I don’t know anything about that. Like, let’s just have a good time.'”