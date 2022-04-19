The Time Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Played His Dad on ‘That ’70s Show’

One time, Dwayne Johnson showed up on the TV series That ’70s Show and played his father. It’s not a stretch, either. See, “The Rock” would make a name for himself in the world of pro wrestling. Rocky Johnson, his father, was a marquee pro wrestler and champion. Rocky’s career did last beyond the 1970s but it was a time when he made a name for himself.

Dwayne Johnson Makes Appearance on ‘That ’70s Show’ As His Father Rocky

As the story goes, Dwayne had dreamed of a career in the National Football League. Injuries, though, sidetracked that dream. He would end up going to Vince McMahon, CEO of the then-World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and a longtime family friend, and ask for a tryout.

One night in Texas, it happened and Dwayne started his career in pro wrestling. One of his first gimmicks was as Rocky Maivia, which borrows the name from family member Peter Maivia. He, too, was a part of the McMahon wrestling empire in the 1970s and was Dwayne’s grandfather.

Yet this appearance on That ’70s Show would let Dwayne portray his father back in those days. This episode was titled “That Wrestling Show”. If you notice in this scene, then another guy talks and stands next to Johnson. Does he look familiar to you, pro wrestling fans? He should. Ernie Ladd, who also wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the World Wrestling Federation, is that guy right next to “Rocky Johnson.” Let’s take look and see how it went down on the Fox TV show.

Pro Wrestling Helps Pave Way For His Success in Movies, Business

These days, you can catch “The Rock” on movie screens all over the world. You’ll hear him use the catchphrase of “the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.” He used it in his pro wrestling days and will drop it here and there on social media posts.

Dwayne Johnson does not deny that pro wrestling helped him get to where he is today. If you want to see parts of his entire life played out on TV, then you can tune into the NBC series Young Rock. Some of those episodes have had actors portray people from Johnson’s youth, including a lot of pro wrestlers. One of those was a giant of a man. Well, his name was Andre the Giant, or as Johnson calls him “Uncle Andre.”

Besides being a bonafide mega movie star, Johnson also is involved in a number of business ventures. He is one of the owners of the revamped USFL and oversees the making of Teremana tequila. He’s definitely found a Midas touch in business and life yet Johnson remains humble from his earlier life situations.