Timothy Olyphant Breaks Down Terrifying Gunfight on the Set of ‘Justified’ Reboot

Many fans remember Timothy Olyphant for his time as Raylan Givens on Justified. That character is no stranger to gunfights. In fact, he instigated several shootouts throughout the show’s run. However, Olyphant is a little less accustomed to gunfights than his onscreen persona. While filming Justified: City Primeval in Chicago, the star – along with the rest of the cast and crew – witnessed a gunfight first hand and it shook them.

While filming the Justified reboot, three cars crashed through the barricades on the set while exchanging gunfire. Until recently, details about the heart-pounding incident have been scarce. For the most part, we knew that it halted production on the new series and that Olyphant helped a production assistant take cover from the flying bullets.

Last week, Timothy Olyphant appeared on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. While there, he told Conan about the scariest day of work he’s ever put in.

Timothy Olyphant Survived a Chicago Shootout

During the show, Olyphant nonchalantly mentioned the gunfight. “I drove to New Orleans and worked there, then I drove to Chicago and worked there for a while. It’s a cool town. We got shot at – that was a bit of a bummer. Other than that it was a great place,” he said. Conan had to know more.

“So, we’re shooting at night in Chicago at this park. Very, very bad neighborhood. It’s like one or two in the morning or something and we’re about to do a scene where I’m going to get in this car. We’ve got the road closed and we’re about to get in this car and we hear gunshots,” Timothy Olyphant recalled.

This wasn’t the first time they had heard gunfire while filming the Justified revival. Olyphant pointed out that they filmed in some of Chicago’s rougher neighborhoods. This was different though. The gunfire was closer and the shots didn’t seem to be stopping. “It was the scariest g****mned thing. It went on forever,” Olyphant added.

Before long, the cars burst through the “road closed” barricades with guns blazing without regard for the cast and crew.

Chaos on the Set

Timothy Olyphant said the set was a scene of panic and confusion. People ducked under cars and anywhere else they could to get away from flying bullets. Then, he jokingly addressed the production assistant named Ashley whom he reportedly pulled to safety.

“I was told I grabbed PA and threw her out of the way,” Timothy Olyphant said. Jokingly, he added, “I think what happened was I grabbed her by the arm and said, ‘Uh, babe, I ordered a protein shake like a half hour ago.’ Then I was like ‘Oh sh*t! Someone’s shootin’ at us!’ and I threw her down.”

Olyphant watched the shootout roll through the set from behind a car. “The first car goes right by us. I can hear the bullets dinging off the back of the car… Then, the second car goes by – a muscle car, one of those Dodge Chargers all tinted out – and there’s a guy shooting a pistol out the window that’s clearly been modified. The other guy’s out the sunroof with a little machine gun.”

All told, Timothy Olyphant believes that they fired more than 100 rounds during the incident. Luckily, everyone got out unharmed. However, it shook everyone on the set to their core. With that in mind, he made the call to take a break from production to give everyone time to process the terrifying night they had just survived.