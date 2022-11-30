‘Tulsa King’ Premiere Bests ‘House of the Dragon’ Viewership, Becomes 2022’s #1 New Series

“Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year,” announces Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks.

This, of course, see’s the Sylvester Stallone-starrer “Topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+,” McCarthy continues.

In short: “It shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” he says. Indeed, the Paramount+ hit was greenlit for a second season today, in no small part thanks to these numbers. The biggest new series premiere of 2022, Tulsa King‘s Paramount Network debut had 3.7 million total viewers, almost 1 million more than House of the Dragon:

Rank Net New Series Premiere P2+ Viewers 1 PAR TULSA KING 3.7M 2 HBOM HOUSE OF THE DRAGON 2.8M 3 FX OLD MAN, THE 2.3M 4 AMC DARK WINDS 2.2M 5 AEN SECRETS OF PLAYBOY 2.0M Numbers courtesy of Paramount+ (Source: Nielsen; P2+ 000s/L3 data, competitive cable ranks based on ad supported + premium new series premieres, excl. sports/news/specials; CY2022 thru 11/20.)



Beating out the Game of Thrones prequel is no small feat, and it’s one Paramount is relishing with their greenlight for Tulsa King Season 2.

‘Tulsa King’ Proves the Staying Power of Taylor Sheridan

“Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan,” McCarthy continues.

Additionally, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming’s Chief Programming Officer, attributes Tulsa King‘s success to “the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre.”

“We have found our latest hit in Tulsa King,” Giles lauds. “The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience.”

Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), who also serves as showrunner and writer. In addition to Sheridan and Winter, Tulsa King is also executive produced by Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Outsider will have the premiere date and all further Tulsa King Season 2 updates for you as they become available. In the meantime, be sure to check our our full Tulsa King interview with Mr. Stallone.