‘TULSA KING’ Releases Official Trailer and Poster Ahead of Nov. 20 Premiere

Get ready for Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone‘s action-packed mob drama – The official TULSA KING trailer starts now!

It’s time, ladies and gents. Today, Paramount+ releases the official trailer and teaser art for their upcoming original series TULSA KING. Starring Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone, the trailer debuted on-air during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS. But if you missed it, we’ve got it for you right here on Outsider straight from the studio, alongside a brand new series poster.

‘When I play my hand, you won’t see it coming’ – Watch the Official ‘TULSA KING’ Trailer:

Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame serves as executive producer alongside And he’s brought along Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter of The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street to help etch out this mafia caper as showrunner and writer. The whole shebang is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios alongside 101 Studios.

Enter Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in ‘TULSA KING’. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

If you’re just now catching up with the latest original series from Sheridan, TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison from a 25-year stint. He’s immediately and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Dana Delany (Body of Proof).

As Paramount cites, the series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

When, Where, and How to Watch ‘TULSA KING’ Come Nov. 13

While Yellowstone will run on Paramount Network’s cable television channel, TULSA KING will air on their streaming service, Paramount+. Both shows premiere the same day, however: November 13, 2022.

Paramount’s banking big on their Stallone-starrer, too. The first two episodes will air on Paramount Network following the second episode of Yellowstone Season 5 on Sunday, November 20. The rest of the series will stream on Paramount+ exclusively as episodes release each Sunday.

TULSA KING will also premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on Sunday, Nov.13. Then, Australia and the U.K. will get their premiere on Monday, Nov. 14. The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America, Italy and in additional territories upon the launch of the service.

TULSA KING is the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+. Sheridan’s previous works on the streaming service include Yellowstone prequel 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Soon, upcoming series 1923, BASS REEVES, LIONESS and LAND MAN will join.