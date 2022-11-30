‘Tulsa King’ Renewed for Season 2

Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan‘s Tulsa King has scored a Season Two greenlight after driving Paramount+ to it’s highest single-day numbers yet.

Exciting news for Sly and Sheridan fans as Paramount announces Tulsa King‘s success as the #1 new series of the year on cable via their Paramount Network preview. To celebrate, Paramount+ has greenlit a second season, continuing Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s Tulsa, OK exploits.

“Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+,” Chris McCarthy begins. “It shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two.”

The streamer is amped on Sheridan’s runaway success with this and all series from his exploits, to be sure, as their light gamble on a ‘Taylor Sheridan Universe’ is paying off in spades.

“Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan,” President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios McCarthy adds.

“With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King,” echoes Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming. “The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience.”

‘Tulsa King’ Season 2 is a Go

As potent as Sheridan’s pitch to Stallone proved, Tulsa King wouldn’t be half the show without its star. The Paramount+ hit is the first mafia caper for NY native Stallone. It’s a genre he’s sought throughout his decades-long, illustrious career.

Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“We could not be more excited about the success of Tulsa King,” adds David C. Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios. “It’s a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone. We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support. And we are looking forward to getting back on set for season two.”

This is no success story to shrug at, either. That linear preview on Paramount Network indeed made Tulsa King the biggest new series premiere of 2022. With 3.7 million total viewers, the Stallone-starrer also bested House of the Dragon and The Old Man:

Rank Net New Series Premiere P2+ Viewers 1 PAR TULSA KING 3.7M 2 HBOM HOUSE OF THE DRAGON 2.8M 3 FX OLD MAN, THE 2.3M 4 AMC DARK WINDS 2.2M 5 AEN SECRETS OF PLAYBOY 2.0M Numbers courtesy of Paramount+

Beating out Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is no small feat. And it’s one Paramount is relishing in with their greenlight for Tulsa King Season 2.

Outsider will have the premiere date and all further updates for you as they become available. Big congrats to Mr. Stallone, Sheridan, and the cast and crew on a well-deserved success.