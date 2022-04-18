TV Land Full Schedule: Monday, April 18

From Golden Girls to M*A*S*H to Two and a Half Men, TV Land is home to all your favorite shows, from classic TV all the way to recent series. Though its original focus only included series from the 1950s to the early ’80s, its programming has since expanded to include everything from the 1960s to the 2010s.

Today’s TV Land schedule includes six excellent series: M*A*S*H, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith Show, Everybody Loves Raymond, and King of Queens.

Here’s the full TV Land schedule for today, Monday, April 18. All times are Eastern. Be sure to check back daily for the TV Land schedule of the day!

Full TV Land Schedule (Monday, April 18)

TIME SHOW EPISODE 9:30 AM M*A*S*H “The Price of Tomato Juice” 10:00 AM M*A*S*H “Dear Ma” 10:30 AM M*A*S*H “Der Tag” 11:00 AM Bonanza “The Mill” 12:00 PM Gunsmoke “The Fugitives” 1:00 PM Gunsmoke “Eleven Dollars” 2:00 PM Gunsmoke “Milligan” 3:00 PM Gunsmoke “Tatum” 4:00 PM Andy Griffith Show “Andy’s English Valet” 5:00 PM Andy Griffith Show “The Rivals” 5:30 PM Andy Griffith Show “A Wife For Andy” 6:00 PM Andy Griffith Show “Dogs-Dogs-Dogs” 6:30 PM Andy Griffith Show “Mountain Wedding” 7:00 PM Andy Griffith Show “The Big House” 7:30 PM Andy Griffith Show “Opie The Bird Man” 8:00 PM Everybody Loves Raymond “Golf For It” 8:30 PM Everybody Loves Raymond “The Home” 9:00 PM Everybody Loves Raymond “Not So Fast” 9:30 PM Everybody Loves Raymond “Angry Sex” 10:00 PM Everybody Loves Raymond “P. T. & A.” 10:30 PM Everybody Loves Raymond “Ally’s F” 11:00 PM King of Queens “Shear Torture” 11:30 PM King of Queens “Inn Escapable”

TV Land Highlights for the Day

Though every series and episode airing on the TV Land schedule today (April 18) is a classic, one episode stands out among the rest. Among the Andy Griffith Show episodes airing today, “Opie The Bird Man,” is a must-watch, as it’s considered one of the best of all time.

In the Season 4, Episode 1 installment of the show, young Opie accidentally kills a bird while playing with his slingshot. Distraught by the death of the bird, Opie decides to become a foster parent to its three chicks. Opie must learn another lesson when he learns he can’t keep the baby birds forever. When they’re big enough to fly on their own, he has to release them back into the wild.

The Andy Griffith Show provides plenty of laughs, but “Opie The Bird Man” is a more emotional episode, exploring loss and acceptance of tough situations through the eyes of a child.