Watch an EXCLUSIVE ‘Joe Pickett’ scene ahead of Sunday’s episode

Get ready for Joe Pickett Season 2, Episode 6, premiering this Sunday, July 2 on Paramount+, with this exclusive clip.

Ready to stream the next episode of Paramount’s Joe Pickett? We’re right there with you. Pickett has risen to a very solid 7.7/10 rating on IMDB during Season 2, with Season 1 holding just as strong. Both a critical and commercial success on the studio’s streaming platform, Paramount+, the modern western is helping tide Dutton fans over as Paramount’s #1 franchise, Yellowstone, remains missing in action.

This season, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett is back to solve another murder – and then some. It’s been a wild ride so far, and Season 2, Episode 6 premieres this Sunday, July 2. To get ready, we’ve got an exclusive, spoiler free clip straight from Paramount for you below, followed by the episode synopsis.

In this Ep. 6 scene, Joe and his wife, Marybeth, dig further into the mystery of who could be behind all the murdered hunters in their town, and why it might not be who everyone thinks it is:

JOE PICKETT 206: Ducks and Falcons

In Season 2, Episode 6, Joe searches for the truth in Cheyenne when Sheriff Barnum and Deputy McLanahan shut him out of the murder investigation. Nate and Cricket seek answers to questions of their own in Idaho. Sheridan and April do a school project about their families and Derek Longbrake makes his intentions clear to Missy.

Need to catch up on the show? If you already have a Paramount+ subscription, you can watch Season 1 of Joe Pickett here.

Joe Pickett is based on the The New York Times #1 bestselling book series by C.J. Box. And while the show has flavors of Yellowstone, its literary roots ensure it has no trouble standing on its own.

As for Season 2’s plot on the whole, “Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives,” Paramount reveals.

The series comes from acclaimed directors, showrunners and executive producers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (WACO, WACO: THE AFTERMATH). Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment with Paramount Television Studios.