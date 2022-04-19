WATCH: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni Reenact the Time They First Met

In the spring of 1999, casting for a brand new police procedural, Law & Order: SVU, began in New York City. Two young actors, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, attended the auditions, hoping to land spots in the second installment of the already incredibly popular Law & Order franchise. They didn’t know it yet, but they would quickly become close friends, maintaining their bond through the next two decades.

According to both Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, the chemistry between them was immediate. But before they could get to that unbreakable bond, they had to go through what was undeniably an awkward first encounter. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the pair reenacted the first time they met for both Meyers and the audience.

“So, I open the door to the audition room, and I go like this…,” Chris Meloni said while slowing stepping through an invisible doorway.

Mariska Hargitay, standing in an imaginary casting room, turns to Meloni and shouts, “Slattery!” before embracing her fellow actor. With a look of confusion, Chris Meloni shouts back, “Meloni!” but returns the embrace all the same.

The reenactment complete, Mariska Hargitay explained the confusing exchange. “I had heard that John Slattery was testing for the part,” Hargitay said. Meloni added that John Slattery is one of the actors from Mad Men.

“And I was so excited. Never met him,” Hargitay continued. “And [Chris Meloni] comes in and I knew the other two guys, so I knew that they weren’t Slattery, and I see him and I go, ‘Slattery!’ and he just goes, ‘Meloni!'”

Seth Meyers added that Chris Meloni and John Slattery aren’t exactly the spitting image of one another, to which Mariska Hargitay replied jokingly, “And yet, Slattery and I would’ve been great together.”

‘Law & Order’ Stars Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Explain Their Chemistry

The chemistry between Law & Order‘s Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni is undeniable. Even from an outsider’s perspective, it’s clear the two are extremely comfortable together. And though their first exchange might have been a little awkward, they immediately recovered and formed a bond that would last decades.

In an interview with E! News, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni gave some insight into their close friendship, as well as the instant chemistry they each felt upon meeting.

“I think there’s such a beautiful history and such a depth and trust,” Hargitay said of her friendship with Meloni. “And we’ve been through so much together and seen so much together on and off the screen. We just clicked and had a magical chemistry together. And an easy sort of instantaneous trust and very similar sense of humor.”

“Our lives were changed because of [Law & Order] together,” Hargitay added. “No one in the whole world really has our experience of what that was like, these two actors coming here and starting this show.”

“I think we like each other,” Chris Meloni joked. “There’s a deep comfort level in each of us. How we move, how we roll, how we engage the scenes and figure them out. It’s just nice to have a dance partner that you’re kind of familiar with.”