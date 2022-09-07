WATCH: New ‘Tulsa King’ Teaser Trailer Featuring Sylvester Stallone Released by Paramount

“Here in a couple years, I’m gonna own this city.” Stallone is at his best in the new teaser trailer for Tulsa King, straight from Paramount.

Ready for the Sylvester Stallone mafia caper you’ve always wanted? Today, Paramount+ released the latest teaser trailer for their original series, Tulsa King, and it’s a banger. This is the project Stallone’s been waiting a lifetime for, too, and it looks to have paid off.

Starring Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone and created by Academy Award nominee Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the series was shepherded by Emmy Award® winning showrunner Terrence Winter of The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street fame. If that’s not enough to get you excited, Winter also wrote the series, so it’s sure to deliver. Take a look:

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years. But the free man is immediately and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters. Then, the game is on as his motley crew help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

‘Tulsa King’ Has a Stellar Supporting Cast Backing up Sylvester Stallone

In addition to screen legend Stallone, Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois).

Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Dana Delany (Body of Proof) are also set to star.

Paramount is banking big on Tulsa King, too. Their cable channel, Paramount Network, will host a linear airing of the series’ first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone. Then, all remaining episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ as they debut each Sunday.

Tulsa King will also premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 13. The Australia and the U.K. premieres will follow on Monday, Nov. 14. The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America and in additional territories upon the launch of the service.

The Stallone starrer is the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes his masterful Yellowstone prequel, 1883, Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Following in this universe will be 1883: THE BASS REEVES STORY. Also in development from Sheridan & Paramount are Lioness and Land Man.

Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King premieres with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.