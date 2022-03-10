‘1883’ and ‘1932’ EP David Glasser Calls Prequel Series an ‘Anthology Series’

“1883” executive producer David Glasser says that the prequel series are going to be considered an “anthology”; this will definitely link the multiple series into more than just a franchise. As an anthology, it’s a continued story, a connected tale; more than just a collection of series by the same person.

It’s difficult to describe what this will do for the franchise. An anthology in literature is just that: a collection of works by the same person. But, when you consider the title for a television series, it puts a new spin on it. Now, it’s a collection of connected works, all tying into each other in a way. It’s a good move for Taylor Sheridan; “franchise” just sounds so unsophisticated. There’s more meat to “1883” and “Yellowstone” than a franchise indicates.

Glasser, in an interview with Insider, confirmed that there would not be a second season of “1883.” He then hinted that the prequels would be considered an anthology instead. “If you’re a fan of the Dutton family and the saga bringing you to the current day [portrayed in ‘Yellowstone’], what will come is that continued saga,” said Glasser.

The prequels, according to Glasser, will make up the anthology series with “Yellowstone.” This move has great marketing potential as well; once all the series are out, there’s room for an anthology of DVDs. They can really get into it with branding and design. There’s so much potential to create something really beautiful and worth collecting.

‘1883’ EP David Glasser Claims Taylor Sheridan ‘Knows His Audience’

In an interview with Insider, David Glasser made it clear that Taylor Sheridan knows exactly who he’s making his shows for. He has inside knowledge of the lifestyle that “Yellowstone” portrays, and he uses it to his advantage.

“Taylor’s a cowboy,” said Glasser. “His writing comes in the evenings. His days are spent being a rancher and farmer. He knows his audience well and he served up something that was for that audience.”

So, Sheridan knows his audience well, and gives them exactly what they’re looking for; a slightly romanticized, over-the-top portrayal of the American West, with all the Montana views and horses anyone could ask for. “1883” was the biggest premiere ever for Paramount because of what Sheridan has created with “Yellowstone.” He has a solid fanbase who know what they’re getting into with his work; they’re going to get realism, grit, and unbelievable storylines.

Glasser also revealed that the upcoming “1932” is intended to be a sort of second season for “1883”; that’s where our anthology concept comes in. “I don’t want to give away too much, but [‘1932’] was always intended to be the second season,” said Glasser. “Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to ‘1883,’ which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions.”