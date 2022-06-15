‘1883’s’ Billy Bob Thornton Lines Up Next Major Movie Role

Fresh off his stint as Marshal Jim Courtright in 1883, actor Billy Bob Thornton just announced his next project earlier this week. He will star in Role Play, a new thriller co-starring The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Die-hard Yellowstone universe fans already know that Oyelowo is also working with showrunner Taylor Sheridan on a new project, as well.

After Thornton’s guest role in 1883, Sheridan cast him in Land Man, a Paramount+ series about the West Texas oil boom. The series will start filming this fall, PopCulture reports. Oyelowo stars in Sheridan’s 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a limited true story series depicting the titular lawman. Reeves was the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River.

Thomas Vincent will direct the new Thornton movie. It centers on a married couple whose lives go awry when they learn about each other’s pasts. Thornton’s role is still unknown, but apparently he will play a significant character that affects the lives of on-screen couple Cuoco and Oyelowo.

Role Play will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime because of a deal in place with producer The Picture Company. Thornton and Cuoco actually know each other well from past roles. In 2014, Thornton guest-starred on an episode of The Big Bang Theory. He played Dr. Oliver Lorvis, a urologist who tries to woo Cuoco’s Penny, and his appearance came as a major surprise to audiences.

Other actors love working alongside the talented Billy Bob Thornton

Big Bang showrunner Steve Molaro told Entertainment Weekly they reached out to Thornton after hearing he was a big fan of the sitcom. The two actors immediately bonded by sharing stories of the late John Ritter, whom both worked with in years’ past. Cuoco starred with Ritter on 8 Simple Rules early in her career; Thornton befriended Ritter after casting him in Sling Blade, which earned Thornton an Oscar.

Back in March, 1883 actor Sam Elliott opened up about working with Billy Bob Thornton, whose acting he praised.

“He’s a powerful actor,” said Elliott in a behind-the-scenes video. “It’s hard to take your eye off of him. When he came in and did a day, it was incredible to see him again because I haven’t seen him since we Tombstone together. He is always brilliant.”

Tim McGraw also discussed working alongside Thornton in the miniseries. “I got so caught up into watching Billy Bob perform. It was so understated and so cool that I didn’t say my line, walked out the door, and went ‘Oh, I had a line I was supposed to give to Sam.’”