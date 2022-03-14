‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Teases Peek Into ‘Different Time Periods’

Taylor Sheridan offered good news for 1883 fans desperate for another glimpse at the OG Duttons, the original characters who started it all.

Sheridan, who created both Yellowstone and 1883, recently answered some fan questions with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

One asked Sheridan “Will there be a continued series for 1883?”

Sheridan’s answer: “You will continue to see versions that peek into that world in different time periods for sure.”

Sounds like Sheridan is talking about 1932, the next identified time period identified for post-1883. The 1883 prequel, with James and Margaret Dutton, represented the biggest premiere of any original series to date for Paramount+. And the CBS streaming service ordered several more episodes to serve as a sort of bridge between one distinct era and another. The surviving characters can tie up loose ends leading into 1932, another series, before the jump to Yellowstone.

The 1883 season finale dropped on Feb. 27. And yes, there were so many questions about what comes next. So executive producer David Glasser sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to offer some clues.

“You’ll see,” Glasser said. “I don’t want to give away too much, but [the announced upcoming Dutton-verse series 1932] was always intended to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to ‘1883,’ which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions.”

Next Taylor Sheridan World Will Feature Prohibition, Great Depression

Paramount+ said 1932 will “follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” But there aren’t many details other than tying the Duttons into some historical moments.

People who worked with Taylor Sheridan for Yellowstone and 1883 rave about his commitment to authenticity. Actors live their parts. So does Sheridan, who runs a working ranch near Fort Worth, the site of some of the filming for 1883.

“Taylor’s a cowboy,” 1883 producer David Glasser told Business Insider. “His writing comes in the evenings. His days are spent being a rancher and farmer. He knows his audience well and he served up something that was for that audience.”

An 1883 fan had a question for Eric Nelson, who played Ennis on the show. “Did you feel like a pioneer during the making of 1883?”

“Oh 100%.,” Nelson said. “My wife makes fun of me to this day, she’s like, ‘You know you’re playing a part right?’ because I’m in the boots now, I’m wearing the hats now, I’m fully invested in the culture and I absolutely love it. I listen to country music 24/7, which before the show wasn’t the case, and now I’m fully invested and completely in love with the enrichment of the world of western culture — I absolutely love it.”