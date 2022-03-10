‘1883’ EP David Glasser Explains How Taylor Sheridan ‘Knows His Audience’

“1883” and “Yellowstone” executive producer David Glasser revealed why Taylor Sheridan’s show resonates with audiences so much.

Glasser has witnessed firsthand the success of Sheridan’s shows. He was there when “Yellowstone” took off and he helped cultivate the popularity of “1883,” the prequel series. Now, David Glasser revealed that Paramount ordered more episodes of “1883” as well as a new prequel series, “1932.”

But what is it that draws audiences into Sheridan’s shows? In Glasser’s eyes, it’s Sheridan’s firsthand experience with living in the American West.

“Taylor’s a cowboy,” Glasser told Business Insider. “His writing comes in the evenings. His days are spent being a rancher and farmer. He knows his audience well and he served up something that was for that audience.”

That’s an understatement. David Glasser also revealed that “1883” was the biggest original-series debut yet for Paramount Plus. And that’s due in large part to the base of fans Sheridan earned from “Yellowstone.”

The success of “1883” even spurred Paramount to order more episodes of the series. Not a full season — fans who watched the season finale noticed how everyone’s story tied up pretty neatly by the end. It sound like these episodes might serve as a bridge between the end of the first prequel series and the start of the next one, “1932.”

‘1883’ Producer David Glasser Discusses New Batch of Episodes Ordered

After the “1883” season finale aired on Feb. 27, executive producer David Glasser sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about what comes next.

“You’ll see. I don’t want to give away too much, but [the announced upcoming Dutton-verse series 1932] was always intended to be the second season,” Glasser told the outlet. “Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to ‘1883,’ which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions.”

“1883” fans should be excited to hear from Glasser himself that “1932” will essentially continue our favorite characters’ journeys. While we might meet one or two new faces, it’s also safe to assume that we’ll recognize some familiar ones too. After all, if the timing is right, then this new prequel could easily cover the adult life of John Dutton Sr., played by five-year-old Audie Rick in “1883.”

“Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor [Sheridan],” Glasser continued. “So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting. I think ‘1883’ was an incredible journey. We’re excited the way fans embraced it and I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now.”

We can’t wait to see this new stuff too. So make sure to check back here for more updates on “1883” and “1932” from Paramount Plus.