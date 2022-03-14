‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Is ‘Fully Invested’ in the Show, Now Listens To Country Music ’24/7′

“1883” quickly became the most-watched original series on Paramount+ following its December 2021 debut. And while many fan-favorite characters died by “1883’s” finale, their actors became deeply impacted by the series while filming. However, for “1883” actor Eric Nelsen, the Taylor Sheridan-produced western has essentially changed his life. He now finds himself “fully invested” in “1883,” and listening to country music “24/7.”

Following the “Yellowstone” prequel’s conclusion last month, “1883” is making waves at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame. Because there is no renewal for “1883,” the costumes and tools from the series will feature in a special exhibit. Outsiders interested in learning more should look up the exhibit, entitled, “1883: The Journey West.”

During a preview event, Eric Nelsen spoke with the Star-Telegram about his time on “1883.”

In speaking with the Ennis actor, the outlet asked, “Did you feel like a pioneer during the making of 1883?”

His response was rather humorous.

“Oh 100%. My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “She’s like, ‘You know you’re playing a part right?’ because I’m in the boots now, I’m wearing the hats now, I’m fully invested in the culture and I absolutely love it.”

Nelsen also shared, “I listen to country music 24/7, which before the show wasn’t the case…I absolutely love it.”

That said, the actor also shared that fans still love him, despite his rather early death in the series. And considering the chemistry and comical tradeoffs he shared with actress Isabel May, it’s easy to see why.

Eric Nelsen On Why Elsa and Colton’s Relationship Failed

To our dismay, “1883” was just ten episodes long, with no plans for a second season. However, we got to explore a lot about love and romance through young Elsa Dutton’s eyes. And while she quickly learns what love and passion are during her brief though incredibly sweet relationship with Ennis, she attracts the attention of multiple men within the show.

Following Ennis’s tragic death, “1883” fans soon meet fellow cowboy, Colton, who also happened to be a friend of Elsa’s first love interest. And while Colton immediately fell for the blonde-haired young woman, the feelings were definitely not reciprocated.

In speaking to the characters’ failed relationship, Eric Nelsen revealed his thinking as to why Elsa and Colton didn’t work out.

“Ennis obviously loved her deeply,” he began, and “I got to have that love reciprocated, it was amazing.”

As such, he believes Colton came on much too strong, considering the timing of Ennis’s death. “Colton came in, I think he came in a little too quick,” he shared. “[I]t was a little too fast right after Ennis left and maybe we had too many similarities so it didn’t work out for him, unfortunately.”