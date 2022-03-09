‘1883’s Eric Nelsen Marks ‘International Women’s Day’ With Special Shout Out for His ‘Number One’

1883 star Eric Nelsen is celebrating International Women’s Day with a sweet and supportive Instagram post. Check it out below.

March is Women’s History Month, which celebrates women’s rights as well as the gender equality movement. Yesterday was International Women’s Day, which was celebrated all over social media. 1883 star Eric Nelsen is adding his voice into the mix with a sweet post about his wife, Sanity Nelsen. Posing on a red carpet, the couple is smiling from ear to ear.

“Happy International Women’s Day to my number one and to all the other women out there! God bless every single one of you. 🤍 ‘Who run the world?!'” he captions his post.

Fans are in awe of the beautiful couple. The comments section is filled with sweet compliments.

“Beautiful picture & thank you for your wonderful words to all women in this world,” one fan writes.

“Eric you two are absolutely precious,” another says.

We are wishing Sanity and all women around the world a Happy International Women’s Day.

Eric Nelsen on ‘1883’

Eric Nelsen is proud to be a cast member of the Yellowstone spinoff. In an interview with Looper, he talks about his time on the show, which unfortunately comes to an end midway through Season 1. His character Ennis passes away in 1883.

Although he is no longer on the show, Nelsen reflects on his time fondly. He also shares his first reactions to reading his final scenes.

“It was a surprise to me after being cast. I only had done, I don’t know, maybe the first episode and Taylor Sheridan was like, “Hey, I’m going to send you the rest, read it, and then let’s talk.” He sends it over, and I get to read it, and I get to [Episode] 5, and I’m crying. I’m bawling. I can’t even believe it. I’m so sad. And then, we talk about it, and it’s seeing where the story goes from there. It all is pivotal in the overall arc of Elsa and her storyline. It really does make sense in the scheme of things, but no, I was just as heartbroken as the people who viewed it.”

He says he misses everything about being on 1883.

“Everything. [Creator] Taylor Sheridan — the universe he creates is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. [With] his attention to detail and authenticity to the way he treats his actors and his brilliance, I truly think he’s TV and film’s greatest gift right now. To be a part of that in any way has been life-changing for me as not only an actor, but as a human. I hope to stay in the Sheridan universe as long as I possibly can.”