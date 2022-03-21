‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Shares Recap of His Visit to SXSW

1883 actor Eric Nelsen just shared a fun recap of his visit to SXSW. The actor, along with some other people who worked on 1883, attended the highly regarded conglomeration of festivals focusing on the arts. The Ennis actor seems to have had a blast and attended the festival in style.

“Some of my favorite @sxsw moments. Big thank you to @1883official, @visitfortworth, @filmfortworth, @lucchese (@nickfouquet) and @mayormattieparker for making it one to remember! What a festival,” he wrote on his Instagram Page.

The set of photos shows Nelsen at various Panels and events. There was even a sweet set up dedicated to 1883. It seems like tons of fun, and he came to Texas repping that cowboy style. SXSW is truly a fun event, and it appears Nelsen spent plenty of it discussing what it was like filming 1883.

Eric Nelsen’s SXSW Visit Is One of The Many Opportunities He Landed after ‘1883’

Eric Nelsen had been in the industry before 1883, but this was a role he desperately wanted. Nelsen and his family found a lot of joy watching Yellowstone during the pandemic. And when he saw the script for 1883 land on his desk, he knew he had to go for it. He didn’t even know it was a Yellowstone spinoff at first.

“When this came across my desk and I saw Taylor’s name on it — it didn’t necessarily give away that it was the prequel to Yellowstone, but it did say it was Taylor’s project. And it was 1883, so I knew it was a western. So right then I was hooked,” he said in an interview with Cowboys and Indians

Taylor Sheridan has created quite the repertoire of TV shows recently and has nearly ten separate projects in the works. But it’s clear he still gives Yellowstone, and now 1883, everything he has. The franchise continues to prove itself to be a major success.

“I knew that I had to do whatever I had to do to get this job because I just loved his work so much. And then it didn’t take me long to piece together that it was the prequel to Yellowstone. And then that added a whole other element of, “Oh my gosh, please don’t mess this up for yourself,” he continued.

Nelsen’s performance as Ennis definitely added to the 1883 cast. And he said he loved working with the likes of Tim Mcgraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. If you want to watch 1883, you can catch the entire first season on Paramount +.